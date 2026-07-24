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AEON Vietnam expands retail ecosystem with first AEON MaxValu store in southern Việt Nam

July 24, 2026 - 15:30
The opening of AEON MaxValu Dream Home in HCM City on July 16 marks another step in AEON Vietnam’s multi-format retail development strategy, which includes shopping malls, general merchandise stores and supermarkets, as well as small and medium-sized supermarkets, to better meet customers’ diverse needs.
AEON Vietnam’s first small and medium-sized supermarket in HCM City. Photo courtesy of AEON

Expanding from northern to southern Việt Nam

AEON Vietnam introduced the AEON MaxValu small and medium-sized supermarket format in Hà Nội in 2020. Located in residential communities, the format was developed to serve consumers’ daily shopping needs.

The network has since expanded to around 30 AEON MaxValu supermarkets across northern Việt Nam, particularly in urban areas where demand is growing for convenient and reliable shopping options.

Building on this development, AEON Vietnam is expanding the AEON MaxValu format to HCM City — Việt Nam’s largest economic hub and most populous city where rapid urbanisation and the growth of modern residential communities are increasing demand for neighbourhood retail services.

The expansion aims to bring daily essentials closer to residents through a diverse product range, AEON’s quality standards and competitive pricing, with a focus on fresh food safety.

First AEON MaxValu opens in HCM City

Located within the Dream Home residential complex in An Hội Tây Ward, HCM City, AEON MaxValu Dream Home covers approximately 400sq.m of retail space and officially opened on July 16.

Designed in line with Japanese standards, the store features modern facilities and a spacious, clean shopping environment. Its organised layout and in-store signage help customers easily find products across different categories.

AEON MaxValu offers a diverse product range meeting AEON’s quality standards at competitive prices. Photo courtesy of AEON

Designed to serve everyday shopping needs, AEON MaxValu Dream Home stocks more than 3,000 products across categories, including fresh food, processed food, dairy products, personal care items and household goods. All products are selected and managed according to AEON’s quality standards to ensure safety and reliability for customers.

The Delica and Bakery section is among the store’s key features, offering ready-to-eat meals, freshly baked bread and snacks combining Vietnamese and Japanese flavours. These products cater to urban consumers’ busy lifestyles by providing convenient meal options for individuals and families.

Customers can also find AEON’s private brands, including TOPVALU and HÓME CÓORDY. TOPVALU offers food and personal care products developed according to Japanese quality standards through co-development and production partnerships with local businesses, while HÓME CÓORDY provides minimalist, modern and durable household and home décor items.

AEON MaxValu Dream Home rolled out a series of attractive promotions to mark the opening.  Photo courtesy of AEON

To mark the opening, AEON MaxValu Dream Home introduced a series of promotional offers for customers. The store also provides convenient services, including home delivery and phone ordering, along with various payment options such as bank cards, e-wallets and QR code payments.

Customers can also join the WAON membership programme to earn reward points and access member benefits as part of AEON Vietnam’s retail ecosystem.

A new milestone in a long-term journey

From the early hours of its opening day, AEON MaxValu Dream Home welcomed hundreds of visitors from the surrounding residential community and nearby areas. The opening featured various activities and experiences for customers throughout the day.

The opening of AEON MaxValu Dream Home marks the introduction of the AEON MaxValu small and medium-sized supermarket format to HCM City and southern Việt Nam. It also represents another step in AEON Vietnam’s expansion of its retail network, bringing convenient shopping options closer to residential communities nationwide./.

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