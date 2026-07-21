Growing together with Việt Nam: CEO of Suntory Pepsico on long-term investment, sustainability, shared values

As Suntory PepsiCo Việt Nam inaugurates its largest-ever investment in the country, CEO & Managing Director Ashish Joshi explains why Việt Nam remains central to the company's long-term vision and why sustainable growth begins with investing in people, communities, and future-ready manufacturing.

Suntory PepsiCo has invested more than US$300 million in the new Tây Ninh Plant, its biggest in Việt Nam yet. What gives the company the confidence to make such a significant commitment at the moment?

Việt Nam has consistently demonstrated strong economic resilience, a dynamic consumer market, and solid long-term growth fundamentals. Those fundamentals continue to strengthen our confidence in Việt Nam's future.

Our Tây Ninh Plant should therefore be viewed through a long-term lens. This investment reflects our confidence that Việt Nam will continue to play an increasingly important role in both Suntory and PepsiCo's regional growth strategy.

Beyond expanding manufacturing capacity, the facility strengthens our supply chain, enhances production capabilities and creates greater flexibility to respond to evolving consumer demand.

Beyond its scale, what makes the Tây Ninh Plant a strategic investment for Suntory PepsiCo Việt Nam?

The significance of the Tây Ninh Plant extends well beyond production capacity. It represents the next stage in our manufacturing journey in Việt Nam.

The facility integrates advanced automation, digital technologies, and smart manufacturing systems across production, warehousing, and logistics. These capabilities allow us to improve operational efficiency, maintain consistent product quality and respond more quickly to changing market needs.

Sustainability has become an increasingly important consideration for global manufacturers. How was this principle incorporated into the Tây Ninh Plant from the outset?

Sustainability was never intended to be an additional feature of the project. It was embedded into the design philosophy from the very beginning.

The facility was developed in accordance with LEED Gold standards and incorporates renewable energy, water stewardship, and resource-efficiency measures throughout its operations. Since late 2025, all steam used in production has been generated from biomass, while solar energy systems further contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Circular manufacturing principles have been integrated across the facility, including the capability to produce beverages using 100% recycled PET packaging.

How does the Tây Ninh Plant reflect Suntory PepsiCo Việt Nam's ‘Growing for Good’ philosophy?

‘Growing for Good’ means ensuring that business growth and positive impact go hand in hand.

The Tây Ninh Plant is a clear example of that philosophy in action. Sustainability has been integrated into every stage of the project, from design and construction to daily operations. Beyond improving operational efficiency, the plant demonstrates how responsible manufacturing can contribute to Việt Nam's long-term sustainable development while creating lasting value for future generations.

Beyond manufacturing, what role does Suntory PepsiCo Việt Nam aim to play in the country's long-term development?

We have always believed that long-term business success is closely connected with the well-being of the communities where we operate. That is why our commitment extends beyond our factories to areas such as education, water stewardship, environmental conservation, and community development.

Through programmes such as Mizuiku – I Love Clean Water, we have helped raise awareness of water conservation among more than 1.4 million students across Việt Nam while continuing to invest in clean water facilities and local community initiatives.

For us, a successful investment is measured not only by the products we make, but also by the positive impact we create for local communities. Guided by our 'Giving Back to Society' philosophy, we have supported education, clean water access, local infrastructure, and community wellbeing through initiatives such as the Mizuiku program, the Interregional Canal Bridge, and a VNĐ1 billion donation to support underprivileged children with cancer in Tay Ninh.

Looking ahead, what legacy do you hope Suntory PepsiCo Việt Nam will leave in the next two decades?

I hope Suntory PepsiCo Việt Nam will be recognised not only as a leading beverage company, but also as a trusted long-term partner in Việt Nam's development. We want to contribute by creating quality employment, strengthening local manufacturing capabilities, advancing more sustainable business practices, and continuing to invest in people and communities.

If, decades from now, people see Suntory PepsiCo as a company that grew responsibly while contributing meaningfully to Việt Nam's progress, that is the achievement we would be most proud of.