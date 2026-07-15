Sun Group launches ‘Sun Signature’ cross-sector loyalty programme

HÀ NỘI — Sun Group has officially unveiled Sun Signature, a groundbreaking customer loyalty programme designed to seamlessly integrate the conglomerate’s entire multi-sector ecosystem onto a single digital platform.

Seamless connectivity

The core innovation of Sun Signature lies in its ability to consolidate fragmented consumer touchpoints into a unified, high-value ecosystem.

Through a single credential, members are recognised and rewarded across their entire journey: from flights with Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) and stays at Sun Group's luxury hospitality portfolio to leisure activities at Sun World, premium golfing services, private healthcare at SunGroup Healthcare and premier real estate acquisitions via Sun Property.

In cooperation with NCB and Visa, the programme offers advanced transactional convenience. Members can accumulate and spend reward points across more than 1,600 dedicated merchant venues nationwide, utilising instant QR-code-enabled digital point redemption to mirror the ease of modern cash-free transactions.

Global alliances and bespoke financial synergies

To establish a highly resilient infrastructure, Sun Group selected Amadeus as its technology backbone. Utilising Amadeus’s advanced data-management capabilities, the loyalty platform synthesises user data, tracks consumer behaviour and delivers personalised privileges tailored to individual member profiles.

Complementing this technological foundation, Visa and NCB have co-designed bespoke financial solutions for Sun Signature. At the centre of this financial integration is the co-branded NCB Visa Sun Signature card, available in five tiers: Member, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Infinite.

Backed by Visa’s international network, the card serves as a global transactional passport accepted at over 175 million merchant locations worldwide, allowing cardholders to carry their exclusive privileges abroad. Additionally, the partnership introduces NCB Signature Savings, a high-yield deposit instrument that permits clients to seamlessly convert accrued interest and savings yields into redeemable Sun Signature points.

For high-net-worth individuals, Sun Group will soon introduce the exclusive Sun Signature Infinity Private tier. Modelled on Visa's prestigious Visa Infinite Private framework, this invitation-only tier is curated to deliver highly personalised, bespoke concierge services and lifestyle access matching elite international benchmarks.

Sun Signature’s value proposition is designed to scale dynamically. As Sun Group expands its corporate alliances, the programme will introduce cross-industry partner recognition, allowing users to earn, redeem, and enjoy cross-benefits across a broadening network of international and local sectors.

This initiative also converges with Sun Group's strategic aviation expansion. At the launch event, Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced plans to operate direct international routes connecting Phu Quoc with Chengdu, Singapore and Bangkok, alongside ongoing feasibility studies for further market penetration. As the carrier's international network widens, flight segments will directly contribute to members' qualification points, creating a robust loop of global mobility and ecosystem-wide utility.

Within just 30 days of its soft launch, Sun Signature registered over 53,600 founding members. This initial milestone highlights the programme's strong market reception, demonstrating that a customer-centric philosophy, supported by leading technology, a cohesive ecosystem, and world-class partnerships, can successfully set a new benchmark for corporate loyalty in Southeast Asia.

How to participate, earn points and upgrade your sun signature rank

Membership registration is complementary. Customers can enrol via sunsignature.vn, the Sun PhuQuoc Airways application, or the NCB digital banking platform to instantly attain 'Member' status and start accumulating two distinct point currencies upon transaction:

- Sun Points: Redeemable for immediate rewards, bespoke services, and merchant privileges.

- Status Points: Calculated exclusively to determine membership tier upgrades and unlock higher-tier benefits.

(Note: Point accumulation is currently active for Sun PhuQuoc Airways flights and Sun Property transactions, with further ecosystem integration rolling out progressively.)

The Sun Signature program offers a structured pathway to elite privileges. Engaging with the ecosystem progressively unlocks new levels of bespoke rewards and premium experiences:

Member: Complimentary Registration – Base Tier

Entry Silver: Minimum of 1 completed transaction – Standard Privileges

Gold: Accumulate 3,000 Status Points – Enhanced Benefits

Platinum: Accumulate 6,000 Status Points – Premium Privileges

Infinity: Accumulate 8,000 Status Points – Elite Access

For detailed terms, conditions, and a comprehensive list of rewards, please refer to the official portal: https://sunsignature.vn