Việt Nam, Italy eye new opportunities for economic cooperation

Italian firms eye growing opportunities in Việt Nam

Economic and trade ties between Việt Nam and Italy have continued to strengthen in recent years. Steady growth in bilateral trade, together with the implementation of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), has opened new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

According to Ms. Ilaria Piccinni, Italian Trade Commissioner to Việt Nam, Việt Nam is widely regarded as one of ASEAN's most attractive markets, driven by strong economic growth, an expanding middle class, a strategic geographical location and deep integration into global supply chains.

As ASEAN further strengthens its position as one of the world's most dynamic manufacturing and trading hubs, Việt Nam is emerging as a strategic investment destination for Italian companies.

Beyond traditional sectors, Italian businesses are showing growing interest in industries that align with Việt Nam's industrial upgrading and sustainable development goals.

Ms. Piccinni said sectors attracting significant interest include food and beverage processing technologies, packaging solutions, industrial machinery, renewable energy, environmental technologies, medical devices, healthcare services and advanced agricultural technologies.

At the same time, premium consumer products, including food, wine, furniture and luxury brands, continue to show strong growth potential, supported by Việt Nam's rapidly expanding middle- and upper-income consumer segments.

Italian companies compete not on low production costs but through technological excellence, innovation, specialised expertise and high-quality manufacturing. These strengths closely align with Việt Nam's ambition to develop a more advanced, innovative and sustainable industrial base.

"Made in Italy" strengthens its presence in Việt Nam

Commenting on the international competitiveness of Italy's food and beverage sector, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) said the success of Italian companies stems from a combination of tradition, quality, innovation and the ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences.

While preserving the values that define the "Made in Italy" brand, Italian companies continue to invest in product innovation, advanced manufacturing technologies, traceability systems and sustainable production practices that support environmental responsibility.

Another strength of Italian industry lies in its highly diversified manufacturing ecosystem, enabling companies to offer a broad portfolio of premium products tailored to different market segments.

The inscription of Italian cuisine on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in late 2025 further strengthened global recognition of Italy's culinary traditions and enhanced the cultural value associated with Italian food products.

According to Ms. Piccinni, Vietnamese consumers are placing greater emphasis on quality, authenticity, heritage and the stories behind the products they purchase. The trend presents further opportunities for premium Italian food and beverage products to strengthen their presence in the Vietnamese market.

To support Italian companies entering Việt Nam, ITA provides a wide range of trade promotion services, including market intelligence, regulatory advisory, business matchmaking and the organisation of business-to-business (B2B) networking programmes.

The agency also organises Italian national pavilions at major international trade exhibitions while assisting Vietnamese importers in identifying suitable business partners and establishing long-term commercial relationships.

Among ITA's key initiatives are trade missions that bring Vietnamese business delegations and importers to leading Italian food and beverage exhibitions, including TuttoFood and Vinitaly. These programmes provide opportunities for businesses from both countries to meet directly, exchange market insights and explore new commercial partnerships.

Alongside its trade promotion activities, ITA also supports education and professional development by organising training programmes for young professionals and industry experts in Italy and internationally.

Cooperation set to expand across key sectors

Industry observers say the complementary strengths of Italy's technological expertise and Việt Nam's economic development ambitions are expected to create fresh momentum for bilateral economic cooperation as global supply chains continue to evolve.

Sectors including advanced manufacturing, food processing technologies, renewable energy, environmental solutions, infrastructure, healthcare and premium consumer goods are expected to become key areas of future collaboration.

Supported by the strong foundation of bilateral relations and the opportunities created by the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), businesses from both Việt Nam and Italy are well positioned to deepen commercial partnerships and support further growth in bilateral trade and investment.