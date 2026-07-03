Sun Group and Changi Airports International expand strategic partnership to develop Việt Nam's airport network

The agreement marks a meaningful evolution in the relationship between the two organizations: from project-level collaboration to a long-term strategic framework aimed at bringing international standards to bear on the planning, development, and operation of Sun Group's aviation infrastructure portfolio.

Long-Term Partnership

The partnership between Sun Group and CAI took root through the development of Phu Quoc International Airport. This expanded framework now sets the stage for building world-class management and operational capabilities across Sun Group's broader aviation infrastructure pipeline. Under the agreement, CAI will work alongside Sun Group across the full airport lifecycle from masterplanning and design optimization, through construction advisory and pre-opening preparation, to ongoing operations, maintenance, and the development of specialized aviation services.

What sets this MOU apart is its scope: rather than being tied to a single project, it establishes a lasting institutional framework through which Sun Group can systematically absorb international expertise in airport planning, governance, and operations progressively building a home-grown capability that meets global benchmarks.

This foundation rests on nearly a decade of aviation infrastructure investment by Sun Group. From Vân Đồn International Airport, Việt Nam's first privately operated international airport, which opened in 2018 to the takeover and expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport in preparation for APEC 2027, and the ongoing development of Phan Thiết Airport, Sun Group has steadily built the scale and capability to develop and operate major aviation assets. It is precisely this track record that creates the conditions for the partnership to move beyond individual projects toward a broader strategic alignment one focused on knowledge transfer and the long-term elevation of Việt Nam's airport ecosystem.

Raising the bar for Việt Nam's aviation infrastructure

Through its partnership with CAI, an organization that has advised more than 60 airports across over 20 countries, Sun Group aims to establish a new standard of operational excellence and passenger experience for Việt Nam's aviation sector.

Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group, said: "Our expanded partnership with CAI reflects Sun Group's long-term vision for aviation infrastructure. We are not simply building modern airports, we are building the institutional capability to develop and operate them to international standards, creating new gateways for Việt Nam and strengthening the competitiveness of the country's aviation industry."

Eugene Gan, Chief Executive Officer of Changi Airports International, added: "Sun Group is a partner with genuine strategic ambition, one that shares our belief in thinking big and moving fast. We are proud to stand alongside Sun Group in shaping Việt Nam's aviation future and to witness the remarkable growth of Sun PhuQuoc Airways. Together, we aim to strengthen connectivity, elevate the travel experience, and help put Việt Nam's destinations firmly on the global tourism map."

Beyond what it means for two organizations, this expanded cooperation has the potential to set a new benchmark for Việt Nam's aviation infrastructure as a whole, building modern gateways, sharpening destination competitiveness, and driving broader growth in connectivity, tourism, logistics, and the economy in the years ahead.