Sun PhuQuoc Airways ramps up fleet and route expansion for summer season

HÀ NỘI - Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA), a member airline of Sun Group, on June 23 officially welcomed its 11th aircraft, adding another Airbus A320neo to its operational fleet. The milestone marks a new stage in the airline's fleet expansion strategy, strengthening its operational capacity and providing a solid foundation for significant growth across both domestic and international routes during the 2026 summer peak travel season.

From 11 to 26 aircraft in just over two months

Manufactured in 2025, the newly delivered A320neo further reinforces Sun PhuQuoc Airways' commitment to building a young, modern and sustainable fleet. As part of Airbus' latest-generation narrow-body aircraft family, the A320neo offers up to 20 per cent greater fuel efficiency while significantly reducing emissions and noise levels compared with previous-generation aircraft. These advantages align with the growing global shift towards greener and more sustainable aviation operations.

The addition of the new A320neo provides Sun PhuQuoc Airways with greater flexibility to increase flight frequencies, launch new routes and better accommodate rising travel demand during the 2026 summer peak season.

According to the airline's fleet expansion plan, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is set to receive 16 additional Airbus A320 and A321 family aircraft between now and the end of August 2026, bringing its total fleet size to 26 aircraft. All newly delivered aircraft will be deployed into service during the summer peak period, supporting the airline's accelerated network expansion across both domestic and international markets.

Against the backdrop of continued global aircraft supply constraints since 2024, Sun PhuQuoc Airways' ability to steadily expand its fleet within a short period underscores the airline's strong execution capability and long-term investment commitment. The fleet growth will enhance operational capacity while supporting the airline's strategy to expand connectivity across Việt Nam and key regional markets.

Expanding the network, offering more travel choices

Alongside its fleet growth, Sun PhuQuoc Airways continues to expand its route network to meet rising travel demand during the peak summer season.

Domestically, the airline has opened ticket sales for its Hà Nội–Cam Ranh route, scheduled to commence operations on July 20 with three daily return flights. From July 25, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will also launch Hồ Chí Minh City–Hải Phòng and Phú Quốc–Hải Phòng services, each operating one daily return flight.

The arrival of the airline's 11th aircraft marks another milestone in Sun PhuQuoc Airways' fleet expansion strategy, supporting a broader plan to strengthen operational capacity and accelerate network growth.

In the next phase, Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to launch Hà Nội–Đà Lạt and Hà Nội–Buôn Ma Thuột services from August 22, each operating one daily return flight. By the end of August, the airline is also expected to commence Hà Nội–Cần Thơ operations with two daily return flights.

Internationally, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will launch Phú Quốc–Chengdu services from July 16 with three weekly return flights, followed by Hồ Chí Minh City–Chengdu services from August 22 operating four weekly return flights. The airline is also scheduled to introduce Hà Nội–Incheon and Hồ Chí Minh City–Incheon routes from August 25, with one daily return flight on each route.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is also advancing plans to expand its international network to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), additional destinations in India, Bangkok (Thailand) and Hong Kong (China). By the end of August 2026, the airline expects to operate a total of 10 international routes, with Phú Quốc, Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City serving as its three key gateways connecting Việt Nam with major markets across the region.

The fleet expansion during the peak travel season is expected to provide passengers with more full-service travel options, offering convenient schedules and competitive fares. From the exclusive Sun Executive Lounge and seamless ground services to the onboard experience, Sun PhuQuoc Airways continues to deliver a consistent service standard guided by its "Resort in the Sky" philosophy, ensuring a seamless journey at every touchpoint.

Passengers flying with Sun PhuQuoc Airways also gain access to Sun Signature, the integrated loyalty programme across the Sun Group ecosystem. Through partnerships with NCB and Visa, points earned from flights can be redeemed across a wide range of services, including air travel, hospitality, entertainment and everyday lifestyle offerings, while the membership card also provides global payment functionality.

A representative of Sun PhuQuoc Airways said: "Fleet expansion and network growth are essential for strengthening connectivity and providing travellers with more choice. Together with Sun Signature and the broader Sun Group ecosystem, we aim to deliver seamless, premium journeys that combine convenience, exclusivity and greater value at every stage of the customer experience".