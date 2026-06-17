Complimentary WowPass and Buffet Lunch at Bà Nà Hills for Sun PhuQuoc Airways Passengers

This unprecedented promotion, launched by Sun Group, paves the way for a truly complete visitor experience during the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2026.

From 6 June to 7 July 2026, every traveller, both Vietnamese and international, who books a bundled SPA flight and Bà Nà cable car ticket via SPA's official platforms (website/app, ticketing offices, and authorised agents) will receive a free Wow Pass Silver (valued at VND 300,000) and a buffet lunch (valued at VND 380,000).

To redeem the offer, SPA customers simply need to present their boarding pass (or electronic boarding pass) and valid identification at the Sun World Bà Nà Hills ticket counter, where their details will be verified and their promotional gifts issued, ensuring a seamless start to their resort experience.

Specifically, those who have already booked their SPA flights but have not yet purchased the combined flight-and-cable-car package before the programme's official announcement can still claim the discount by buying their Sun World Bà Nà Hills cable car tickets separately via https://booking.sunworld.vn or at the on-site ticket office. This sets the promotion apart from many typical campaigns, which usually apply only from the launch date onwards.

The Wow Pass Silver privilege is the ultimate convenience solution, granting visitors priority access to the cable car for swift, queue‑free rides.

Meanwhile, the lunch buffet invites guests to explore a diverse world of European and Asian cuisine, featuring hundreds of dishes in stunningly designed restaurants at Sun World Bà Nà Hills – including the Four Seasons Restaurant, Taiga, and the evening Beer Plaza. Each venue offers a uniquely atmospheric dining experience amid the expansive surroundings and the characteristically crisp, cool climate atop Mount Chúa.

With this special offer, SPA travellers to Đà Nẵng not only enjoy significant cost savings but also maximise their summer exploration, with countless exciting activities at Sun World Bà Nà Hills. The highlight of this summer's season is the Sun Festival, a grand celebration of art, gastronomy, and craft beer, where food, music, and brews blend into a lively feast. Visitors will be treated to an enthralling roster of mini-shows staged throughout the day, including Love in the Sky, Malambo, Cancan, and the enchanting cabaret spectacle After Glow at Beer Plaza. Adding to the excitement are brand‑new skill‑based performances making their debut, such as Happy Cleaners Performance and Pizza Time, imaginative acts that transform everyday chores into emotionally charged works of art.

A special highlight that any visitor to Bà Nà this year is sure to appreciate is the authentic French patisserie experience at Eric Kayser – a time‑honoured and celebrated bakery brand from Paris. Nestled in the heart of the historic French Village, with 300 seats and six airy frontages, Eric Kayser at Bà Nà offers guests a unique taste of a romantic "miniature Paris", complete with ancient architecture, crisp mountain air, and the award‑winning Croissant (once named "Best Croissant in Paris"), authentic sourdough Baguette, and the chance to watch baking demonstrations performed live before their eyes.

A summer journey to Bà Nà Hills would be incomplete without its iconic landmarks: the legendary Golden Bridge, half‑hidden amidst the clouds; the Sun God Waterfall, adorned with 43 magnificent bronze statues; and the vibrant Rosa Garden, bursting with colour. Together, they create a kaleidoscopic masterpiece that cannot be found anywhere else.

The promotion arrives at the perfect moment, coinciding with the eagerly awaited Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival – DIFF 2026. It offers travellers the opportunity to enjoy a complete and unforgettable itinerary: a day of discovery at Bà Nà Hills, followed by a spectacular fireworks display along the Hàn River at night.