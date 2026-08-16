Vietnamese leaders send congratulations to Congo on 66th National Day

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to President of the Congolese Party of Labour and President Denis Sassou Nguesso on the occasion of the 66th National Day of the Republic of Congo (August 15, 1960–2026).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng also cabled a similar message to his Congolese counterpart Anatole Collinet Makosso.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent congratulations to Serge-Constant Bounda, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad. — VNA/VNS