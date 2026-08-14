Disciplinary action proposed against former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee's Commission for Inspection held its 11th session in Hà Nội on Friday, reviewing and concluding several matters, including a proposal on disciplinary action against Party members who had committed violations at the Party Organisations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Đồng Nai City.

The commission found that Trần Quý Kiên, former member of the Standing Board of the ministry’s Party Committee and former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment, and Nguyễn Thị Gái, former member of the Đồng Nai Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Director of Đồng Nai Rubber Corporation, had shown signs of political, ethical, and lifestyle degradation and violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws in performing their assigned duties.

They were also found to have breached regulations on what Party members may not do and on setting an example, causing very serious consequences and severely damaging the reputation of their Party organisations, agencies, and localities, warranting disciplinary action.

Considering the nature, severity, and consequences of the violations, as well as their causes and relevant Party regulations, the commission proposed that competent authorities consider and impose disciplinary measures against Kiên and Gái.

The commission also reviewed the results of its supervision over the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; the Party Committee's Standing Board, and the Secretary of the Southern Food Corporation.

While acknowledging their positive aspects and achievements, the commission identified violations and shortcomings.

It requested that they build on their strengths, promptly direct reviews, seriously draw lessons, formulate specific plans to address the identified violations and shortcomings, and report the results to the commission.

At the session, the commission also considered and resolved an appeal against Party disciplinary action in one case and delivered conclusions on several other important matters. — VNA/VNS