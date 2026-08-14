A friendship of trust, respect and progress

In this special article on the occasion of 80th Independence Day of India, Ambassador Tshering W. Sherpa writes about the developmental strides undertaken by India, and the resolve of India and Việt Nam for a prosperous and bright future.

On August 15, India marches into its 80th year of independence since the 'tryst with destiny' at the stroke of midnight on this day in 1947.

The address by Prime Minister of India from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort will guide the nation to map out policies, societal aspirations, industrial scaling and on relations with the global community. This day also beckons us to take a pause and introspect the journey taken.

Along the journey, India has shattered many a glass ceiling, rewritten the rules of history, steered many a course and has come out stronger-than-ever in an increasingly fluid multipolar world. India is, today, a trusted first responder and a net provider of many essential commodities worldwide. Democracy has given voice to nearly a billion of its citizens at the ballot box – the greatest democratic exercise in human history. When we were told not to look at the stars, the Indian Space Research Organisation became the first in human history to land a spacecraft on the treacherous Lunar South Pole.

We have, today, reached Mars.

From a 12 per cent literacy rate in 1947, we have built a repository of global intellect with Indian nationals leading global technology giants. We have harnessed technology through the paradigm-shifting Digital Public Infrastructure and have brought out a financial revolution aimed at financial inclusion and technology for all. The 'pharmacy of the world' today shares critical life-saving medicines with the world at affordable cost with impeccable quality, once a privilege of only a select few. The entrepreneurial people and the skillful youth have made India the world’s fastest growing major economy.

Every step that India took was to better the lives of its people and bring prosperity to herself and the world in line with the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). India is the voice of the Global South while not deterring from the path of strategic autonomy.

The evolution of India-Việt Nam relations, civilisational friends, bound by Buddhism, history and culture have been extra ordinary. We started, together, from the shadows of colonialism drawing inspiration from each other’s national movements. Both countries gained the hard-earned independence during the same period – Việt Nam in September 1945 and India in August 1947. The respective national goals of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and Vietnam2045 is not co-incidental.

Earlier in May 2026, Party General Secretary and State President H. E. Mr. Tô Lâm, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, undertook a State visit to India. Prime Minister Modi, himself, encapsulated this milestone visit saying: “His [Party General Secretary’s] visit to India within a month of assuming office as President of Việt Nam, accompanied by a high-level delegation and several business leaders, clearly reflects the priority he places on India-Việt Nam relations.”

The State visit elevated the bilateral relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Apart from the 13 Memoranda of Understanding and announcements across sectors, we agreed to increase bilateral trade to US$25 billion by 2030.

Post the State visit, both countries are taking effective and timely steps to implement the agreements reached. The shared values and goodwill between us must translate into tangible outcomes. Progress is ongoing on various fronts including in cultural cooperation, between Mumbai and HCM City, critical minerals, S&T, tourism, ICT and health particularly in the pharmaceutical domain. We made progress on market access of agricultural commodities beginning with Indian grapes and Vietnamese durian.

We are coordinating on establishment of a Site Interpretation Centre at the UNSECO World Heritage Site at Mỹ Sơn. Our development partnership and capacity building programmes are at an all-time high. Our cooperation is poised to scale new heights in defence and security, sustainability, mutual investments, connectivity, renewable energy and supply chain resilience. Trade and Commerce is a priority for enhanced mutual trade with discussions progressing on the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement.

Việt Nam is a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, i.e., Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. India is committed to ASEAN centrality. Our partnership flows into the multilateral arena. Việt Nam joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative strengthens our mutual commitment to the rule of law, peace, stability, and prosperity of the region.

India and Việt Nam, two progressive forward-looking partners, have transformed challenges into opportunities, learnt from each other and nurtured complementarities. The enormous goodwill, mutual respect and trust, with people at the core, is the strength of our traditional partnership which will only get stronger.

In Prime Minister Modi’s own words “We will walk together, grow together, and win together.”

I wish all fellow Indian nationals and friends of India celebrating Independence Day, this August 15, good health, happiness and prosperity. I wish to also congratulate all our Vietnamese friends as they approach the 81st Independence Day on the 2nd of September. VNS