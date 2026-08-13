Lao media spotlights late NA President’s deep bond with Việt Nam

VIENTIANE — Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, has published an article highlighting late President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane's significant contributions to the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

The article stressed that, regardless of the position he held, Xaysomphone Phomvihane devoted to building a prosperous country and a united society.

He maintained a particularly deep concern and sincere affection for the special Laos-Việt Nam relationship.

As NA President, Xaysomphone Phomvihane made important contributions to deepening cooperation between the two legislatures.

He directed Lao NA agencies to strengthen the exchange of experience with their Vietnamese counterparts in lawmaking, improving socio-economic institutions, conducting supreme oversight, and deciding major national issues.

He also promoted cooperation with the Vietnamese NA in implementing joint oversight programmes for key bilateral cooperation projects, helping resolve difficulties and accelerate investment, trade, transport connectivity and energy projects.

Xaysomphone Phomvihane attached great importance to professional exchanges and personnel training, not only to enhance mutual understanding between the two legislative bodies but also to strengthen the capacity of Lao officials and lawmakers.

He actively promoted training programmes and thematic seminars between the two NAs, contributing to the modernisation of the Lao legislature.

One of the notable hallmarks of Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s tenure as NA President was his close coordination with the Vietnamese legislature in successfully organising a number of high-level parliamentary conferences, particularly the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

The mechanism represented a new form of strategic cooperation aimed at strengthening legislative ties and contributing to a peaceful, secure and sustainably developing environment in the region.

In the memories of Vietnamese leaders and people, Xaysomphone Phomvihane was always seen as a close, warm, and sincere friend.

His official visits to Việt Nam were not merely diplomatic engagements, but also the return of a brother and close friend.

Each visit left a deep impression through its substantive cooperation outcomes.

The late NA President was deeply committed to connecting Laos and Việt Nam through road and rail networks and opening a maritime gateway for the Lao economy through Vietnamese seaports, including Vũng Áng Port, thereby creating new momentum for the development of both countries.

He actively encouraged and facilitated Vietnamese businesses investing and operating in Laos in areas where the country has strengths, including high-tech agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and financial and banking services.

Recognising that people are a key driver of development, he expanded cooperation in human resources development between the two countries.

He supported increasing scholarships and improving the quality of education for Lao students at Vietnamese universities, viewing such efforts as the roots that nurture friendship among future generations.

Xaysomphone Phomvihane also placed emphasis on educating young people in both countries about the history of the special Laos-Việt Nam relationship.

He stressed that the relationship is an invaluable legacy built with the blood and sacrifice of generations of officials, soldiers and people, and that it is the responsibility of current generations to safeguard this legacy and pass it on to future generations.

Beyond bilateral cooperation, he also played an important role in strengthening coordination between Laos and Việt Nam at regional and global multilateral parliamentary forums, including the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

At these forums, he worked closely with Vietnamese NA delegations, demonstrating a high level of consensus while consulting and supporting each other in protecting the strategic interests of both countries.

The two sides also made active contributions to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. Such close coordination helped enhance the international standing of the Lao and Vietnamese NAs.

The article concluded that although Xaysomphone Phomvihane has passed away, his achievements, major contributions, and enduring imprint on the special Laos-Việt Nam relationship will remain over time.

His sincere affection, strategic vision, and tireless dedication to advancing Laos-Việt Nam special solidarity will continue to serve as a source of strength and a firm foundation for present and future generations to preserve the special relationship between the two countries. — VNA/VNS