Việt Nam pushes coffee, farm produce at Hong Kong food expo

HONG KONG — The Hong Kong International Food Expo PRO 2026 (HKTDC Food Expo PRO 2026) opened in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) on August 13, drawing more than 1,850 exhibitors from over 30 countries and territories.

The Vietnamese Consulate General and Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong teamed up with several companies to run a joint pavilion featuring coffee, bird’s nest, dried fruits, rice and rice-based products, aiming to introduce Vietnamese farm goods to Hong Kong consumers and foreign partners.

A key draw is Vietnamese coffee at an ASEAN-themed seminar held in a space set up by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. At the council’s invitation, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Lê Đức Hạnh gave a keynote presentation and joined coffee roasting demonstrations and tastings to introduce Vietnamese coffee quality and production capacity to importers and international partners.

Hạnh stressed coffee’s importance to Việt Nam’s economy. After nearly 200 years, especially since the Đổi Mới (renewal) began in 1986, Vietnamese coffee is now exported to more than 100 countries and territories and supports about 2.6 million jobs. Việt Nam remains the world’s second largest coffee exporter, holding roughly 19-21 per cent of the global market, and is the top producer of Robusta coffee.

Hạnh said Việt Nam’s coffee exports reached US$8.92 billion in 2025 when Việt Nam also became the second-largest coffee supplier to China. Alongside its flagship Robusta, Việt Nam is expanding premium Arabica growing areas in Điện Biên, Sơn La and Lâm Đồng provinces, while a new generation of producers specialising in premium Fine Robusta has emerged using advanced methods such as anaerobic fermentation and honey processing, along with international certifications like 4C, Rainforest Alliance and Fairtrade.

The diplomat also spotlighted Việt Nam’s distinctive coffee culture, with more than 500,000 coffee shops nationwide. Citing the Michelin Guide, she said coffee in Việt Nam is not merely a beverage but a social ritual, and introduced traditional drinks like iced milk coffee as well as creative offerings such as salted, egg and coconut coffee.

The five-day expo is running alongside other events, including the Hong Kong International Tea Fair and the Home Delights Expo. It is expected to attract more than 500,000 visitors. — VNA/VNS