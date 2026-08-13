FPT, Canada’s Mila deepen partnership to advance AI development in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese technology group FPT Corporation and Canada's Mila-Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute on August 13 signed an agreement to deepen their strategic partnership to advance artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem development in Việt Nam and strengthen the country's participation in the global AI value chain.

Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng, who attended the signing ceremony in Hà Nội, said international cooperation was a key pillar of Việt Nam's strategy to connect with global knowledge and resources and build a sustainable and human-centred AI ecosystem.

The partnership between FPT and Mila is in line with Việt Nam's AI development strategy and could help develop practical solutions to major national challenges while creating greater value for businesses and society, Deputy PM Dũng said.

The cooperation could also support Việt Nam's efforts to participate more actively in the global AI value chain and contribute to the development of international AI governance standards, he stressed.

He noted that Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW identifies science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of national development, while Resolution 19-NQ/TW also places AI at the forefront of efforts to develop a new growth model.

Việt Nam's Law on Artificial Intelligence took effect on March 1, 2026, providing a legal framework for managing AI-related risks while promoting innovation.

The Government has also issued Decree 142/2026/NĐ-CP detailing the implementation of the law, together with a national programme to develop AI human resources through 2030, with a vision to 2035. A national AI strategy is also being prepared.

Việt Nam's AI development programmes and strategies are centred on people and businesses, with the aim of ensuring technological advances improve people's lives and enhance the competitiveness of the economy, Deputy PM Dũng said.

"AI technology only has real value when it improves people's lives and creates room for businesses to make breakthroughs," he stressed.

The Deputy Prime Minister urged FPT and Mila to focus on practical and measurable outcomes, shifting from purely academic research towards the development of core technologies, patents and commercially viable solutions.

He also called for greater investment in developing high-quality AI human resources and for more opportunities for young Vietnamese scientists and talent to take part in global research programmes and help address major domestic challenges.

AI must be developed in a safe, reliable and responsible manner, with transparency, data security and system safety treated as essential requirements from the design stage, Dũng said, urging FPT and Mila to help shape AI governance frameworks and standards that are aligned with international practices while suited to conditions in Việt Nam.

The Deputy Prime Minister also called for closer links between research institutes, universities and businesses, with resources focused on applying AI to priority areas including manufacturing, healthcare, education and digital infrastructure.

He urged FPT to continue investing in research and development while asking Mila to share expertise and connect Vietnamese partners with its international network of researchers and experts to turn commitments into concrete programmes, products and measurable results.

CEO of FPT Nguyễn Văn Khoa said the company will translate the partnership into substantive action programmes. The focus will be on promoting safe, reliable and responsible AI development, supporting young Vietnamese scientists and talent, and expanding its cooperation ecosystem to help address major challenges facing the country.

Khoa said he expected the partnership between FPT and Mila, as well as broader cooperation between Việt Nam and Canada, to continue expanding and deliver practical benefits to both countries. — VNS