Warning issued over Illegal drone flights near airports

HÀ NỘI — Authorities are warning the public against flying drones near airports without authorisation, citing a sharp rise in incidents that have disrupted flights, cost airlines and airports billions of đồng, and raised the risk of a catastrophic collision.

The Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security said unauthorised drone flights around airports pose a growing threat to aviation safety.

Việt Nam recorded 34 cases of drones or other aircraft entering restricted airspace at airports in 2025, followed by 17 more in the first half of 2026 alone, the department said.

Each incursion forces air traffic controllers to take emergency action – halting takeoffs, suspending landings, or diverting aircraft to alternate airports – to avoid a collision.

Those disruptions have proven costly.

Vietnam Airlines said drone-related incidents between February 17 and 24 alone cost it roughly VNĐ5.6 billion ($215,000) and disrupted travel for about 9,200 passengers through delays and schedule changes.

Đà Nẵng International Airport separately estimated direct losses of more than VNĐ10 billion ($384,000), a figure that does not include indirect costs to airlines, logistics firms and travelers.

Beyond the financial toll, officials warned that a drone strike on an aircraft during take off or landing could cause a serious accident, endangering the lives of passengers and crew.

Under Vietnamese law, drone owners must register their aircraft and obtain a flight permit before operating, and registration alone does not authorise flight.

Permits specify the area, altitude, time and scope of allowed operation, and violators face administrative, civil or criminal liability depending on the severity of the breach.

A government decree issued in 2025 allows for fines, confiscation of drones, and suspension of flight privileges for violations.

More serious cases where a drone obstructs air traffic or seriously endangers aviation safety can be prosecuted as criminal offenses, with penalties ranging from fines and non-custodial reform to prison terms of up to 15 years in the most severe cases.

Notably, prosecution does not require an accident to have occurred. Authorities said flying a drone into an aircraft's approach, takeoff or landing path – creating a real risk of collision – can itself result in criminal charges, with penalties of VNĐ10 million to VNĐ50 million in fines ($384-$1,920), up to two years of non-custodial reform, or three months to two years in prison.

Convicted individuals can also be barred from holding certain jobs or positions for one to five years.

The department called on drone operators to fly only within the time, area and conditions specified in their permits, and urged the public to report unauthorised drone activity near airports to police, military or airport authorities.

Aviation safety, the department said, is a responsibility shared across society, and irresponsible drone use can carry severe consequences for human life, air travel and national security. — VNS