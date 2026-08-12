Fisheries surveillance vessel brings badly injured fisherman ashore for treatment

LÂM ĐỒNG — A fisheries surveillance vessel transported an injured fisherman from the high seas to Lâm Đồng Province’s Phú Quý Island for emergency medical treatment on August 11.

The patient, Huỳnh Tấn Sỏi, 39, of Quảng Ngãi Province was the captain of a fishing vessel, KH-97689TS, which had nine crew members aboard.

At around 7:00am that day, when his boat was gillnet fishing some 60 nautical miles south-southeast of Phú Quý, its steering system malfunctioned.

Whilst he was carrying out repairs, he was struck on his right arm by the vessel's rudder blade.

The impact severed his wrist, fractured the wrist joint, and caused severe blood loss, causing him to pass out.

Upon receiving the alert, the Fishery Resources Surveillance Squadron No. 4 vessel, which was on routine patrol off Phú Quý, established radio contact with the fishing vessel to assess the man’s condition, track coordinates, offer words of encouragement, and provide initial first-aid instructions to the crew.

Despite challenging weather conditions marked by force 5–6 winds, 2.5-metre waves, and poor visibility, the vessel rapidly headed towards the fishing vessel, reached it by 2:30pm, and took Sỏi on board.

The medical team aboard the fisheries surveillance vessel administered emergency treatment, arresting the bleeding, immobilising the fractured arm, and providing resuscitation.

Sỏi regained consciousness and was able to communicate.

At 6pm the same day, the vessel KN466 arrived at Phú Quý Port and transferred him immediately to the Phú Quý Military-Civilian Medical Centre. — VNS