Đồng Nai City to develop ‘digital citizens’

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai City has approved a 2026–30 programme to develop “digital citizens” by training the public in digital skills.

It is part of efforts to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation issued in December 2024.

Under the programme, the city People’s Committee has identified the shift from “paper-based administration” to “comprehensive digital interaction” as a mandatory task under the two-tier local government model.

As administration moves to digital platforms, the public needs the skills to access policies and use online administrative services, the People’s Committee said.

The southern city will train people in basic and advanced digital knowledge and skills in 2026–30 with a focus on core digital tools and services, including telecommunications services, smart devices, digital signatures, payment accounts, and information security.

The “Digital Literacy for All” model has been identified as a priority to improve digital skills and encourage the public to participate more actively in the city’s development.

The city aims to build a generation of “digital citizens” and narrow the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

To achieve these goals, it will improve telecommunications coverage, expand fixed broadband services, and promote the use of digital data.

It will also develop learning materials, promote the use of artificial intelligence tools, and provide training in information security and personal data protection.

It will strengthen the skills of community digital technology teams, streamline administrative procedures, and end paper-based reporting to reduce the workload of officials.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, 1,774 community digital technology teams have been established across the city, with 10,330 members working in hamlets and residential areas.

Online digital skills training has already produced positive results.

Through the Ministry of Public Security’s “Digital Literacy for All” platform and the city’s own system, members of community digital technology teams have completed 23,415 learning sessions through 6,478 registered accounts.

The city has also provided in-person training in basic digital skills for more than 2,500 ethnic minority people in 24 communes and wards. — VNS