Top Vietnamese leader concludes state visit to Australia, heads to New Zealand

CANBERRA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Canberra at noon on Wednesday (local time), concluding their four-day state visit to Australia and departing for a state visit to New Zealand.

Seeing off the delegation at Canberra International Airport were Jeff Barnes and Patrick Gorman, respective representatives of the Australian Governor-General and Prime Minister; Deputy Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Justin Hayhurst; Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird; Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm and his spouse; Việt Nam’s Consul General in Sydney Nguyễn Thanh Tùng and Consul General in Perth Phạm Hải Anh, among others.

During the visit, following the official welcome ceremony at the Government House, General Secretary and President Lâm held a meeting with Governor-General Sam Mostyn and talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He also met with President of the Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick; the Australian Government’s Special Envoy for Southeast Asia Nicholas Moore; along with Angus Taylor, leader of the Opposition and leader of the Liberal Party of Australia. He also hosted receptions for Australian business and corporate leaders.

The top Vietnamese leader also attended and delivered remarks at a forum on science, technology, innovation, education and training, and human resources development, and received prominent Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists from the Việt Nam–Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA).

At the meetings, the two sides reaffirmed the solid foundation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Australia, built on strategic trust and mutual understanding over more than five decades. They agreed to deepen political, defence, security and judicial cooperation; strengthen economic ties; promote knowledge sharing and people-to-people links; enhance collaboration in climate change response, environmental protection and energy; advance partnerships in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; and strengthen regional and international cooperation.

The two sides reached broad consensus on major orientations to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations in the coming period to meet the development needs of both countries and adapt to changes in the regional and international landscape. They agreed to consolidate the political foundation through increasing high-level and other-level exchanges and deepen defence and security cooperation, including in ensuring cybersecurity, combating transnational crime and responding to non-traditional security challenges.

They were unanimous in the importance of making science–technology, innovation and digital transformation new drivers of bilateral ties, and expanding collaboration in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum technology, biotechnology, biomedicine, marine research, critical minerals and green hydrogen. The two sides will promote joint research projects and strengthen links among universities, research institutes and businesses, with a view to creating a space for Việt Nam–Australia technology connectivity and developing high-quality human resources.

Việt Nam and Australia also agreed to advance green and sustainable transformation and climate change adaptation towards the goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

On this occasion, the two sides adopted three joint statements and signed 13 cooperation documents.

During the visit, in Canberra, General Secretary and President Lâm attended the inauguration of the Vietnam House and met with the Vietnamese communities in Australia and the Solomon Islands. He also attended the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia. — VNA/VNS