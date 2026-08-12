Quảng Ninh, Bắc Ninh poised to become growth powerhouses

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers, during the 10th working day of the 16th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session, are discussing the establishment of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh cities on Wednesday, with the Government proposing that resources be concentrated to develop the two localities into major economic growth poles.

According to the Government’s proposal, the northern provinces of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh have consistently played important roles in the development of the Red River Delta, northern Việt Nam and the entire country. Both have effectively leveraged their potential and advantages to become two of the localities with leading economic scale in the country.

Under the proposal, the future cities will retain the existing natural areas, population and numbers of commune-level administrative units of their respective provinces.

Quảng Ninh city will cover 6,231.27sq.km, have a population of 1,523,400, and consist of 54 commune-level administrative units (30 wards, 22 communes and two special zones).

Meanwhile, Bắc Ninh city will cover 4,713.75 sq.km, have a population of 3,989,623, and comprise 99 commune-level administrative units, (45 wards and 54 communes).

The NA’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs recommended that the legislature approve resolutions on the establishment of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh cities.

The verification agency asked the Government to direct the People’s Committees of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh provinces to urgently prepare for and consolidate their organisational apparatuses, replace official seals and make other necessary preparations for the operation of the new urban administrations, ensuring synchronised implementation immediately after the NA adopts the resolutions.

It stressed that the administrations of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh should mobilise resources to develop the two localities into economic growth poles while promptly streamlining and consolidating their organisational structures under the urban administration model.

The authorities were also urged to ensure efficient and effective governance and promote comprehensive development in cultural and social aspects, thereby improving residents’ quality of life.

In the morning sitting, NA deputies will also consider the investment policy for Ring Road No. 5 project in the Hà Nội Capital Region and adjustments to the investment policy for the Lào Cai – Hà Nội– Hải Phòng railway project.

In the afternoon, they are set to discuss a draft law amending and supplementing several articles of 10 laws related to administrative procedures and business conditions in the agricultural and environmental sector. — VNA/VNS