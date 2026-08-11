Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Australian leaders witness exchange of cooperation documents

August 11, 2026 - 12:10
The three joint statements comprise one on deepening the Việt Nam–Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, one on economic resilience cooperation, and another on the enhancement of science, technology and innovation connectivity.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese issue the Joint Statement on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and Việt Nam, reinforcing cooperation on shared priorities including defence and security. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

CANBERRA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese exchanged three joint statements and witnessed the signing of seven cooperation documents between the two countries in Canberra on Tuesday.

The joint statements comprise one on deepening the Việt Nam–Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, one on economic resilience cooperation, and another on the enhancement of science, technology and innovation connectivity.

The cooperation documents include memorandums of understanding between Việt Nam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry on agriculture and sustainable rural development; between the Việt Nam Coast Guard and Australian Border Force on maritime law enforcement; between the Border Guard High Command under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and Australian Border Force on border protection cooperation and mutual support; between Việt Nam's Ministry of Education and Training and Australia’s Department of Employment and Workplace Relations on vocational education; between the two governments on digital economy cooperation; and between Việt Nam's Ministry of Health and Australia's Department of Health, Disability and Ageing on health cooperation.

The two sides also signed the Protocol to Amend and Supplement the Air Services Agreement.

The Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Australia during August 9–12 is aimed at further strengthening and elevating high-level political trust, providing fresh momentum for the effective implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and setting cooperation priorities for the coming period. It also offers an opportunity for the two countries’ leaders to hold in-depth discussions on regional and international issues of common interest, enhance coordination through multilateral mechanisms, and reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and beyond. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Australia diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese associations in Laos pay tribute to Lao NA President

In the condolence book, representatives of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos and the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane expressed their profound sorrow over the passing of comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane, saying his passing was not only a great loss to the Lao Party, State and people, but also meant that Vietnam lost a close and trusted friend and comrade.
Politics & Law

Top leader receives Australian Special Envoy for Southeast Asia

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and President Tô Lâm said Việt Nam considers Australia one of its leading important partners in the Indo-Pacific region, noting that bilateral relations are facing many new opportunities and the Australia-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership should continue to be advanced in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom