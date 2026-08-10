HCM City leaders pay tribute to late Lao National Assembly President

HCM CITY — A delegation from HCM City’s leadership, led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang, paid tribute and signed the condolence book for the President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phonvihane, at the Lao Consulate General on Monday.

The Lao leader passed away on August 8 at the age of 70.

On behalf of the city's Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, and people, Quang expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the NA President, whom he described as an outstanding leader of the Lao Party, State, and people, as well as a close friend and comrade of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people.

He stressed that his passing was a great loss to the Lao Party, State, and people, and an irreparable loss to his family.

The municipal Party Committee, administration, and people has lost a close comrade who paid special attention to preserving the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos, including the friendship and cooperation between HCM City and Lao localities, Quang wrote in the condolence book.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, National Assembly, President, Government, Front for National Development Central Committee, and the bereaved family.

On the same day, delegations from various agencies and organisations in the southern metropolis also visited the Lao Consulate General to pay tribute to the late leader. — VNA/VNS