Việt Nam sends congratulations to Singapore on 61st National Day

HÀ NỘI - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm has sent a congratulatory message to Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP) Lawrence Wong and President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the occasion of the country's 61st National Day (August 9, 1965–2026).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng also sent a similar message to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended his congratulations to Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng.

On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung cabled his congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. VNA/VNS