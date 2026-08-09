Việt Nam sends condolences over passing of Lao NA President

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam has extended its deep condolences over the passing of Lao Politburo member and National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane.

The condolences were conveyed to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, Government and Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Development by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, Government and Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

In the message, the Vietnamese side described Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane as an outstanding leader of the Lao Party, State and people, and a steadfast communist who devoted his life to the revolutionary cause of the LPRP and to building and developing a peaceful, independent, united and prosperous Laos.

During his tenure as National Assembly President and in other important positions in the Lao Party and State, he made significant contributions to strengthening the rule of law State, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Lao legislature, promoting socioeconomic development, strengthening national unity and raising Laos's position in the international arena, the messages said.

Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane is a close comrade and great friend of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, who had always shown deep affection and paid special attention to preserving and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

His passing is a great loss to the Lao Party, State and people, while Việt Nam has also lost a great friend and a loyal, close comrade, the messages said.

"We are confident that the Party, State and fraternal Lao people, as well as the family of Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane, will soon overcome this profound grief and continue the cause of building an increasingly developed and prosperous Laos."

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm sent condolences to Lao General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith. Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng sent a message of condolences to his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú also extended condolences to Permanent member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong.

The Vietnamese leaders expressed confidence that the Lao Party, State and people will overcome the loss, uphold the positive legacy left by Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane and continue national development, while further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung cabled a message of condolences to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, and Head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Bounleua Phandanouvong.

Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane passed away on August 8 at the age of 70. VNA/VNS.