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Home Politics & Law

Australian Governor-General hosts welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

August 11, 2026 - 09:00
As the motorcade carrying General Secretary and President Tô Lâm arrived at Government House, Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn warmly welcomed him at the arrival area, while a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the Vietnamese leader.
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn hosts a welcome ceremony General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

CANBERRA — Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn hosted a welcome ceremony in Canberra on Tuesday morning for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation who are paying a state visit to Australia from Sunday to Wednesday.

As the motorcade carrying General Secretary and President Lâm arrived at Government House, Mostyn warmly welcomed him at the arrival area, while a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the Vietnamese leader.

Following the welcome ceremony, General Secretary and President Lâm held a meeting with Governor-General Mostyn, and talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents and met the press. He also had meetings with the President of the Australian Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn stand on the ceremonial podium as a military band plays the national anthems of the two countries. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

Since Việt Nam and Australia established diplomatic relations on February 26, 1973, the two countries have built a strong and enduring relationship with increasingly diverse and expanding interests. Việt Nam is now regarded as one of Australia’s most important bilateral partners.

Việt Nam-Australia relations are currently at their most dynamic stage since the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation continues to serve as one of the key pillars of bilateral ties. Australia is currently Việt Nam’s seventh-largest trading partner, while Việt Nam has established itself as a dynamic trading partner of Australia in Southeast Asia.

Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with members of the Australian high-level delegation attending the welcoming ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

In the first six months this year, bilateral trade reached US$8.1 billion, up nearly 22 per cent year on year. Việt Nam’s exports to Australia rose sharply to $3.8 billion, an increase of more than 25 per cent, outpacing the country’s average export growth. Australia also remains among Việt Nam’s top 10 partners in trade, tourism and official development assistance (ODA).

Alongside economic cooperation, defence and security ties between the two countries have continued to deepen on the basis of mutual trust and respect. Science, technology and education are also emerging as new drivers of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Australia.

General Secretary and President Lâm’s state visit to Australia marks not only a milestone opening a new chapter in bilateral relations, but also reflects the strategic vision and determination of the two countries’ leaders to build increasingly effective Việt Nam-Australia ties based on mutual trust, respect and benefit.

The official welcoming ceremony for the Vietnamese senior leader is held with full state honours at the Government House in the capital Canberra. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

The visit is also an important step in implementing the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, contributing to the implementation of the policy of deepening, making more substantive, effective and sustainable the relationships with Comprehensive Strategic Partners. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Australia diplomatic relations

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