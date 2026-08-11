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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam sends condolences to Colombia over earthquake losses

August 11, 2026 - 19:29
A powerful 7.4 magnitue earthquake struck western Colombia earlier this week, killing more than 100 people, though t the death toll is set to climb as rescuers continued to search through the the rubble of damaged buildings.
Collapsed buildings in Pereira, Colombia following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake on August 10. — AA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Tuesday sent condolences to President Abelardo de la Espriella, the Government, and people of Colombia over the devastating earthquake that struck the country on Monday, causing heavy loss of life and property.

The same day, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also extended condolences to his Colombian counterpart Omar Bula Escobar.

A powerful 7.4 magnitue earthquake struck western Colombia earlier this week, killing more than 100 people, though t the death toll is set to climb as rescuers continued to search through the the rubble of damaged buildings.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Colombia, no Vietnamese casualties in the aftermath of the earthquakes have been reported so far. — VNS

earthquake relief search and rescue

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The Australian Associated Press (AAP) said Vietnam-Australia relations are built on a foundation of deep strategic trust, converging interests and a shared commitment to the future of the region. AAP quoted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as saying ahead of the visit that he looked forward to welcoming General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

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