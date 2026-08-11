VinSpace signs SpaceX deal for 2027 satellite launch

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese aerospace company VinSpace has signed a launch services agreement with SpaceX to send its first domestically developed satellites into orbit in the second quarter of 2027, marking a significant step in Việt Nam's efforts to build an indigenous commercial space industry.

Under the agreement announced on Tuesday, satellites designed, developed and manufactured by VinSpace will be launched through SpaceX's Transporter Rideshare programme, which allows multiple customers to share a single launch and reduce costs.

The mission will serve as the first in-orbit demonstration of satellite modules developed by Vietnamese engineers, with VinSpace taking responsibility for the entire process from research and manufacturing to satellite operations after launch.

The company said testing its homegrown technology in orbit is essential for transforming domestic research and development capabilities into operational space missions and future commercial applications.

"Reliable access to space is fundamental to turning satellite innovation into operational missions. This contract with SpaceX is an important milestone in VinSpace's long-term strategy to help build Việt Nam's space ecosystem and strengthen the country's position within the global space economy," VinSpace CEO Vũ Trọng Thư said in a statement.

VinSpace said the partnership supports its ambition to become a full-stack aerospace company, with capabilities spanning satellite design and manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing (AIT), launch mission management, satellite operations and downstream remote sensing and space data services.

The company views the upcoming launch as a foundation for commercialising space technologies across sectors including infrastructure, energy, environmental monitoring, logistics and smart cities.

Founded in November 2025 with an initial charter capital of VNĐ300 billion (US$11.5 million), VinSpace is part of Vingroup, Việt Nam's largest private conglomerate established by billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng. The company announced plans in April to develop and launch its first satellites in 2027 and has now secured a launch agreement with one of the world's leading commercial launch providers within four months.

The financial terms of the agreement, along with the number and specifications of the satellites, were not disclosed.

The deal comes as Việt Nam accelerates efforts to expand its space capabilities. In March, the country inaugurated a major space science and technology centre at Hòa Lạc Hi-tech Park to support satellite development and the use of space-based data, part of its goal of becoming a mid-level space power in Southeast Asia by 2030. — BIZHUB/VNS