Top Vietnamese leader meets head of Australia's Liberal–National Coalition

CANBERRA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm received Angus Taylor, leader of the Opposition and leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, on Tuesday afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to Australia.

General Secretary and President Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam regards Australia as an important and trusted Comprehensive Strategic Partner, expressing delight at the robust growth of bilateral relations.

He emphasised that the achievements in bilateral ties come as the result of continuous cultivation by generations of leaders, alongside a broad political consensus in Australia, creating a solid foundation for the stable and long-term development of their relations that contributes to regional peace, stability, and cooperation.

Việt Nam is entering a new phase of development driven by a new growth model. This framework focuses on institutional breakthroughs, private sector development, science–technology, innovation, digital transformation, and enhanced labour productivity and human resource quality as key engines, he said, adding that Việt Nam hopes Australia, with its strengths in capital, technology, education–training, and resources, to remain an important partner in fostering these new growth drivers.

Given this, the Vietnamese leader proposed the two sides continue expanding the political foundation of their relationship by strengthening party-to-party ties and increasing exchanges between their legislatures and parliamentarians.

He called for a shift from merely exploiting trade advantages to jointly building secure, sustainable, and resilient supply and value chains, particularly in energy and critical minerals. He requested that Australia continue to guarantee supplies of coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Việt Nam while broadening cooperation in clean energy and green transition.

Both nations possess favourable conditions to elevate economic ties to new heights, working toward shared capabilities, technology, and value creation, he went on.

General Secretary and President Lâm stated that Việt Nam encourages Australian enterprises and investment funds to expand investments in areas aligned with Việt Nam's needs and Australia's strengths such as clean energy, smart agriculture, infrastructure, critical minerals, high technology, and the maritime economy.

He also asked Australia to facilitate Vietnamese businesses in scaling up their investments and operations in Australia, thereby fostering a more balanced and effective bilateral investment partnership.

For his part, Taylor affirmed that the Liberal Party of Australia highly values its relationship with Việt Nam, noting the strong political foundation is paving the way for both sides to transition toward concrete, long-term economic benefits and development opportunities.

He stressed that regardless of which political party is in power in Australia, relations with Việt Nam remain a priority.

He commended the Southeast Asian country's proactive steps in reform and integration, emphasising that bilateral relations are increasingly built on a foundation broader than inter-governmental ties, supported by active participation from political parties, parliamentarians, businesses, and educational and research institutions.

Taylor reaffirmed the Liberal Party of Australia’s strong support for the translation of commitments into concrete actions.

He also encouraged Australian enterprises to take a more proactive approach in seizing cooperation opportunities in Việt Nam, viewing the country not only as a crucial market but also as a high-potential partner for Australia to jointly develop manufacturing capabilities, technology, and future industries. — VNA/VNS