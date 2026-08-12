Việt Nam, Australia deepen cooperation in personnel training, policy consultancy

CANBERRA — A delegation from the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Central Council for Theoretical Studies (CCTS), led by CCTS Chairman Prof. Dr Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, held working sessions with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG), and the Australian National University (ANU) on August 11-12.

The sessions took place within the framework of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s ongoing state visit to Australia. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in personel training, policy consultancy and development governance as the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership enters a new growth phase.

At the working session with DFAT on August 11, the two sides exchanged an agreement launching Phase 2 of the Vietnam-Australia Centre (VAC). A DFAT official described the VAC as a flagship symbol of bilateral cooperation, reflecting deepening political trust between the two countries. The department also recognised the positive role and contributions of the HCMA and expressed its hope that the next phase will deliver more substantive results.

Thang praised the VAC’s achievements as a concrete model to advance shared strategic directions. He highlighted the VAC’s notable contributions to training and developing Việt Nam’s leadership and management officials in development governance, including green growth, circular economy, leadership capacity building, gender equality and human rights.

Beyond training, the centre has carried out research, knowledge sharing and policy advice, focusing on the review of Việt Nam’s 40-year Đổi Mới (Renewal) process, new governance models and industrial development policy. Joint forums and seminars have produced scientific evidence and useful recommendations to guide policymaking and bolster bilateral ties.

Thắng affirmed that the Phase 1 results provide an important groundwork for the two sides to further improve the quality of Phase 2, with closer links between personnel training and policy reseach and advice.

At the ANZSOG, Thắng noted that the HCMA and the school share similar missions in public-sector leadership training and policy research. He said ANZSOG could make practical contributions to reforming how Vietnam trains its personnel. The two sides agreed to boost the sharing of experience in public governance, evidence-based policymaking and management capacity amid digital transformation and green transition.

On the occasion, the HCMA and ANZSOG exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding setting a framework for specific cooperation activities going forward.

At the ANU, Thắng and his delegation discussed emerging sci-tech trends, AI policy, development governance and ways to partner with Vietnamese research bodies. The ANU stressed that in a fast-changing global landscape, education and research on governance, technology and security hold vast cooperation potential, with people placed at the centre.

Thắng asserted that the top Vietnamese leader’s state visit is injecting strong new momentum into the bilateral ties, driving closer relations across three interlinked pillars of technology, institutional framework and people. The working sessions reaffirmed that cooperation in quality workforce development and policy research and advice is becoming ever more substantive, deepening the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS