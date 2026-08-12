Vietnamese singer teams up with South Korean artist on new song

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese singer Hoàng Dũng is increasing his international music collaborations, after working with South Korean artist Dept on a new release.

Built around the same melody but performed in two languages, Nói Nhỏ Em Nghe (Say You Remember) creates a musical dialogue between the two artists while offering listeners distinct emotional perspectives.

The song was released in two versions, with the Vietnamese version available on Dũng’s platforms and the English version on Dept’s channels.

Dept composed the music, while Dũng wrote the Vietnamese lyrics. Beyond its musical appeal, Say You Remember also features a music video filmed in Tuy Hòa, in Đắk Lắk Province.

The song blends Dept’s signature pop and R&B sound with Dũng’s familiar introspective style, resulting in a gentle love song about memories that remain intact even after a relationship has ended.

Dept first invited Dũng to collaborate in 2025. However, due to other commitments, the singer had to wait until this year to begin the project. For Dũng, accepting the invitation was driven not only by his admiration for Dept’s work, but also by the similarities he sees in the way they both express emotions through music.

"I see strong parallels between my music and Dept’s," Dũng said.

"He also has a vibrant fan base in Việt Nam, so I decide to accept the offer. I think this will be an exciting collaboration."

Another highlight of the joint project is Dept’s decision to sing part of the song in Vietnamese, as a gift to his Vietnamese fans.

Dept, whose real name is Lee Ho jeong, is a singer, songwriter, producer and DJ. At 33, he has gained widespread attention on social media, with tracks such as Van Gogh and Winter Blossom going viral on TikTok starting in late 2022. He has also performed in Việt Nam at concerts and music events.

This is not Hoàng Dũng’s first collaboration with a Korean artist. Last year, he received positive feedback for working with 10CM on a Vietnamese-language version of Phonecert.

“I think projects like these create valuable opportunities for artists and audiences, helping connect musicians across borders and gradually break down language barriers.

"Working with international teams has also given me new insights into the music market and perspectives I had not encountered before,” Dũng said.

Dũng is currently taking part in the TV programme Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me By Fire). He is also preparing for the third show in the concert series, scheduled for September 6 in Hà Nội. — VNS