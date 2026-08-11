Cà Mau tourism boosted by heritage, infrastructure

CÀ MAU — Tourism in the southernmost province of Cà Mau continued its strong growth in the first seven months of 2026, with visitor numbers and tourism revenue exceeding those of the same period last year as the province stepped up heritage preservation, digital transformation and preparations for major cultural events.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Cà Mau welcomed nearly 5.98 million visitors between January and July, up 6.4 per cent year-on-year.

Tourism revenue reached more than VNĐ6.1 trillion (US$232.8 million), an increase of 11.7 per cent, surpassing the annual target.

Tourism remained one of the province’s brightest economic performers, contributing to growth in trade, transport, accommodation and local services while boosting consumption of regional products.

Provincial authorities attributed the positive results to efforts to diversify tourism offerings by combining Cà Mau’s ecological assets with cultural experiences and destination promotion programmes.

Heritage and digital push

Under the “Cà Mau – Destination 2026” programme, the province has organised a series of events, including the Science, Technology, Culture and Tourism Week, the U Minh Forest Festival and the Southern Folk Cake Festival. The activities have expanded tourism experiences while showcasing local traditions and cuisine.

Ecotourism continues to play a central role in the province’s tourism strategy. Destinations such as Mũi Cà Mau National Park and U Minh Hạ National Park, together with community-based tourism and indigenous cultural experiences, have attracted visitors seeking nature and authentic local lifestyles.

Alongside tourism development, the province has maintained efforts to preserve cultural heritage. Museums and historical sites have continued welcoming visitors while serving as venues for education and cultural promotion.

During the first six months of the year, museums and historical sites across the province received more than 118,000 visitors, while over 13,000 people visited heritage sites for commemorative and spiritual activities.

Infrastructure development is expected to provide further momentum for tourism growth. Major transport projects, including the Cần Thơ–Cà Mau Expressway and the upgrading of Cà Mau Airport, are expected to improve accessibility to the province, shorten travel times and expand visitor markets.

Digital transformation has also become an increasingly important component of the province’s tourism strategy. An online tourism information system has been operating to provide visitors with destination information while strengthening the promotion of Cà Mau to domestic and international markets.

The province is now preparing one of its largest tourism promotion programmes of the year, with the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Festival and Hot Air Balloon Festival scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 1.

The event will feature hot air balloon displays, exhibitions highlighting representative intangible cultural heritage from across Việt Nam, a showcase of traditional salt-making heritage, an OCOP and food fair, and a press trip introducing tourism products, including the “Green Cape Day – Legendary U Minh Night” experience.

Expanding the tourism calendar

The festival will also host a conference reviewing five years of tourism cooperation between HCM City and provinces in the Mekong Delta during the 2020-25 period, alongside the signing of a new regional tourism cooperation plan for 2026-30.

According to Lý Vỹ Triều Dương, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the events are expected to promote Cà Mau as Việt Nam’s southernmost destination while introducing its distinctive cultural heritage, tourism products and investment potential.

The province also aims to develop the Heritage Culture Festival and Hot Air Balloon Festival into an annual event capable of attracting visitors from across the Mekong Delta and beyond.

In addition to ecological and cultural tourism, Cà Mau is seeking to expand spiritual and heritage tourism by linking religious sites, historical relics and community tourism destinations into integrated travel routes.

Provincial authorities believe these products could help attract more visitors during festivals and public holidays while encouraging longer stays.

The department emphasised that preserving cultural values will remain a priority as tourism products are expanded, ensuring that heritage sites retain their historical significance while providing meaningful visitor experiences.

For the remainder of the year, Cà Mau will focus on improving cultural and sports facilities, enhancing tourism promotion and accelerating digital transformation across the sector.

The province is also preparing a communications development strategy through 2030, with a vision towards 2045, while seeking to improve public information services and strengthen engagement with the media.

With nearly six million visitors recorded in just seven months and a growing calendar of cultural events, provincial authorities expect tourism to remain a key driver of socio-economic development. — VNS