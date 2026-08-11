Quảng Ninh turns Hạ Long Bay into a stage for 100,000 spectators

QUẢNG NINH Quảng Ninh is preparing to stage a spectacular open-air arts programme for around 100,000 people on August 28, with performances stretching from October 30 Square and Trần Quốc Nghiễn coastal road to the waters of Hạ Long Bay.

Organised as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, the programme is themed Quảng Ninh - Thành Phố Rạng Rỡ Tương Lai (Quảng Ninh – A City of a Bright Future).

According to the provincial People's Committee, the main performance area will be centred on October 30 Square and the Trần Quốc Nghiễn coastal road, in Hạ Long and Hồng Gai wards.

Around 100,000 delegates, residents and visitors are expected to attend in person. About 50,000 people will gather at the square, while others will be accommodated along Trần Quốc Nghiễn Street and connecting areas.

To ensure that audiences across the expansive venue can follow the programme, the organizers will install 25 large LED screens, together with a synchronised sound system along the performance area.

Hạ Long Bay joins the stage

The centrepiece stage will be designed as an open structure featuring a rotating platform and extended performance spaces reaching towards the coastal road, the sea and the sky.

The concept is expected to create one of the largest arts programmes ever staged in Quảng Ninh, with the city's distinctive seascape becoming an integral part of the visual experience.

Hạ Long Bay itself will also join the performance.

From August 26 to 28, a number of cruise ships are expected to be decorated with lighting systems and move across the bay, creating coordinated visual effects on the water and connecting with the main stage on the shore.

The programme will also extend beyond live performances. The provincial Fair and Exhibition Centre is scheduled to host 3D mapping shows in late August and during the National Day holiday, adding a digital dimension to the celebrations.

The combination of large-scale performance, lighting, 3D mapping and the natural setting of Hạ Long Bay is expected to create a more immersive experience, bringing together culture, technology and the city's coastal identity.

A festival by the sea

The celebrations will also offer visitors opportunities to experience local cuisine.

A food street is planned along Trần Quốc Nghiễn and several connecting roads on August 27 and 28, providing additional spaces for culinary experiences alongside the main arts programme.

With the event expected to draw such a large crowd, Quảng Ninh is preparing comprehensive plans covering security, traffic management, fire prevention, medical services, electricity and telecommunications, as well as rescue and emergency response.

Security and safety measures will be deployed on land, at sea and in the air, with particular attention paid to October 30 Square and Trần Quốc Nghiễn coastal road, where large crowds are expected to gather.

Beyond its scale, the programme reflects Quảng Ninh's efforts to develop major cultural and entertainment events by bringing together the performing arts, technology and the distinctive landscape of Hạ Long Bay.

Digital screens, 3D mapping, coordinated lighting and multimedia performances are not simply technical additions, but tools that can expand the ways audiences experience culture and allow local cultural and tourism assets to reach wider audiences.

For Quảng Ninh, applying technology and creative solutions to large-scale cultural events can help create new forms of cultural experience, strengthen the province’s destination brand and unlock opportunities in smart tourism and the creative economy.

By turning the seafront, the city and Hạ Long Bay into an interconnected digital and artistic space, the programme also demonstrates how technology can help transform cultural and natural assets into new sources of value, while bringing Quảng Ninh closer to a more modern, innovative and connected future. — VNS