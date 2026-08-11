Nghệ An carnival brings light, colour and music to the streets

NGHỆ AN — Nghệ An will turn its streets into a vibrant open-air stage on August 18 and 19, as Carnival Nghệ An 2026 brings together colourful floats, music, dance and street performances in a new cultural and tourism attraction for the province.

The event, announced by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on August 9, is expected to add a fresh cultural experience for local residents while drawing more visitors during the country's major national celebrations.

Inspired by the theme Ánh Dương Bất Tận (Endless Sunshine) the carnival is designed as a journey of light, music and colour, connecting the province's natural beauty, cultural heritage and people with its aspirations for development, integration and a brighter future.

The festival will take place along Trường Thi Street, from the Lê Nin Monument to the Mường Thanh Phương Đông Hotel in Trường Vinh Ward, in the central area of the former Vinh City.

It will run from 5.30 to 8pm on both August 18 and 19. Colourful floats will travel along the route, accompanied by artistic performances staged at the starting point, along the route and at the finish.

Audiences can expect a lively mix of international and contemporary performance styles, including samba and malambo dances, circus acts, fire dancing and stilt walking. The combination of music, choreography, costumes and lighting is expected to transform the central street into a colourful outdoor theatre.

A moving portrait of Nghệ An

One of the event's highlights will be a series of themed floats inspired by the province's nature, culture and people.

Among them are Nghệ An - Cửa Lò Rực Rỡ Sắc Sen Hồng (Nghệ An – Cửa Lò in Bloom with Pink Lotus), Núi Hồng Chim Phượng - Con Thuyền Ví, Giặm (Hồng Mountain, Phoenix and the Boats of Ví and Giặm) and Non Sông Ba Miền Vươn Mình Hội Nhập (Three Regions, One Nation Moving Forward into Integration).

Each float is conceived as a ray of sunshine, contributing to a larger portrait of Nghệ An as a province rich in tradition and cultural identity while embracing new opportunities and a more dynamic future.

Rather than confining performances to a conventional stage, the carnival will adopt an open format that brings art directly to the public. Residents and visitors will be able to watch the parades, enjoy performances and interact with artists along the streets.

The approach reflects a broader effort to turn local cultural values into accessible experiences for contemporary audiences, while creating new ways to promote the image of Nghệ An through culture, creativity and tourism.

By combining traditional cultural elements with contemporary artistic forms, the event is expected to contribute to the development of distinctive local cultural products and strengthen the province's appeal as a destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Music and fireworks to cap the celebrations

The carnival will culminate in a major music show at Hồ Chí Minh Square on the evening of August 19.

It is expected to bring together a number of popular singers and artists, creating a lively music space capable of welcoming tens of thousands of spectators.

The evening will conclude with an artistic fireworks display, providing a spectacular finale to the series of activities celebrating the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

More than an entertainment event, Carnival Nghệ An 2026 is expected to provide a new meeting point for residents and visitors while offering a fresh way to showcase the character of the Nghệ region.

From traditional cultural values to contemporary artistic expression, the carnival aims to build a festival product capable of attracting visitors, encouraging longer stays and expanding the range of experiences available in the province.

By bringing culture into public spaces and connecting it with tourism and creative experiences, Nghệ An is seeking to turn its rich cultural identity into a stronger source of development.

The approach is in line with the direction set out in the Politburo’s Resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture, which places culture at the centre of national development and calls for cultural values to become an important endogenous resource and driving force for sustainable growth.

For Nghệ An, events such as the carnival can help transform local cultural assets into distinctive products, strengthen the province’s destination brand and create new opportunities for cultural tourism and creative industries, while opening the Nghệ region to wider cultural exchange and international integration. — VNS