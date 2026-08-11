International tour operator growth signals increased travel demand

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam had 4,652 enterprises licensed to provide international travel services as of July 15, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

According to VNAT, State management of tourism continued to be strengthened across travel companies, tour guides, tourist sites and attractions, and accommodations during the first seven months of 2026.

In July alone, it processed 103 administrative dossiers related to international travel services, granting 55 new licenses, renewing 30, and revoking 18. In the first seven months, it handled 740 dossiers, including 340 new licenses, 235 renewals, one re-issued license, and 164 revocations.

VNAT said the high volume of applications reflected continued demand for market entry amid positive growth in the tourism sector.

Local tourism authorities issued 900 tour guide cards in July, including 695 new cards and 205 renewals. In the first seven months, 4,427 cards were issued, with new cards accounting for about three-quarters of the total.

As of July 15, Việt Nam had 46,662 valid tour guide cards, including 28,205 for international guides, 16,188 for domestic guides, and 2,269 for on-site guides.

The country also had 10 national-level tourist areas, 70 provincial-level tourist areas, and 538 recognised tourist attractions.

Meanwhile, VNAT issued six decisions recognising four- and five-star accommodation establishments in July, bringing the seven-month total to 84.

As of July 16, Vietnam had 312 five-star establishments with 99,469 rooms and 349 four-star establishments with 47,654 rooms, strengthening capacity to serve international visitors, high-end holidaymakers, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) travellers, and major tourism events. — VNA/VNS