Top Vietnamese leader highlights strategic mineral, high-tech cooperation with Australian firms

CANBERRA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm received leaders of Australian businesses in Canberra on August 12 morning (local time), highlighting opportunities to expand cooperation in strategic mineral supply chains, high technology and innovation as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations enters a new phase.

Meeting with Craig Bradshaw, CEO of EQ Resources Limited, Vietnamese leader welcomed the company's substantive cooperation with Vietnamese partners in tungsten.

He said strategic minerals have become a global development priority as the green transition, digital transformation and the expansion of high-tech industries continue to boost worldwide demand.

He said the Việt Nam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is opening up new opportunities for the two countries to develop strategic supply chains, with critical minerals offering significant potential for cooperation.

Bradshaw expressed his impression of Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements in recent years, while speaking highly of the country’s potential and strategic development orientations in its new phase of development. He also highlighted Việt Nam’s mineral potential and expressed his wish to continue expanding investment in the Southeast Asian country in the coming time.

He suggested Việt Nam continue improving its institutions, particularly in mineral exploitation, to attract long-term foreign investment and facilitate the development and processing of higher-value products.

Recognising EQ Resources Limited’s model, which combines Australia's raw materials with processing capacity in Việt Nam, General Secretary and President Lâm said businesses from the two countries can complement each other in building high-value-added supply chains. He hoped that the model would be expanded in a stable, long-term and mutually beneficial manner.

Việt Nam wants to work with EQ Resources Limited to expand cooperation in strategic mineral supply chains, deep mineral processing and high-tech materials, he stated, stressing that cooperation should go beyond raw material supply towards building an industrial ecosystem for high-tech materials, which will generate greater added value for both countries.

The top leader affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to improve its institutions to develop a modern and sustainable mineral industry and encourage companies with advanced technologies, modern management and long-term investment commitments to participate in strategic mineral supply chains in Việt Nam.

Receiving Malcolm Turnbull AC, chairman of Advanced Navigation, who is also former Prime Minister of Australia, General Secretary and President Lâm said that against a rapidly changing and complex global backdrop, Việt Nam and Australia need to enhance coordination and make effective use of cooperation opportunities to meet their respective development demands and address global challenges.

Việt Nam regards economic, science and technology, maritime and ocean cooperation as foundations for creating new breakthroughs in the bilateral relations, he stressed, noting that many of Việt Nam’s development priorities align with Australian businesses’ strengths, particularly in science and technology.

The Vietnamese leader said Advanced Navigation’s navigation and positioning technologies are well suited to Việt Nam’s priority areas of cooperation with Australia.

Việt Nam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for cooperation between the company and Vietnamese partners, towards promoting technology transfer, turning research results into concrete products and applications, and gradually integrating into global supply chains for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Turnbull showed optimism about the strong development of Australia-Việt Nam ties and affirmed Advanced Navigation’s intention to expand its operations in Việt Nam, saying the company is committed to becoming a reliable, long-term and effective partner with the country.

The Vietnamese leader welcomed Turnbull's views and proposals, stressing that science, technology and innovation will be among the most important pillars as the Việt Nam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership enters a new stage.

He hoped Turnbull will continue supporting Việt Nam’s science and technology development, while sharing proposals, initiatives and business plans in areas where Australia has strengths and experience.

The General Secretary and President also expressed his belief that cooperation with Advanced Navigation will help develop advanced technology products, high-quality human resources and Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem, contributing to the development of both countries and the bilateral ties. — VNA/VNS