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Phú Thọ police charge man over alleged assault of five novice monks

August 12, 2026 - 09:45
Police in Phú Thọ Province have launched a criminal investigation after five novice monks were allegedly assaulted at a Buddish pogoda, with police detaining a man in connection with the case.
Footage showing Nguyễn Thế Duy using a cane to beat the children at Bầu Phật Quang Tự Pagoda, Phú Thọ Province. — Photo tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Police in the northern province of Phú Thọ have detained a man accused of assaulting five young novice monks at a Buddhist pagoda.

Police said they had opened a criminal case against Nguyễn Thế Duy, 25, on suspicion of intentionally causing injury under Article 134 of the country's Penal Code.

Vĩnh Phúc Ward's police received a report on Monday that five novice monks at Bầu Phật Quang Tự Pagoda appeared to have suffered injuries after being assaulted.

Authorities launched an investigation and identified Duy, a native of the central province Khánh Hòa who was staying at the pagoda for religious practice, as the alleged attacker.

Investigators opened the case and ordered Duy's detention on Tuesday, police said.

Duy admitted to the assault during questioning, according to police.

The investigation is continuing, with authorities working to establish the circumstances of the incident and determine any further responsibility.

Police are also investigating the role of a person who recorded the incident but allegedly failed to intervene or take timely measures to protect the children. — VNS

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