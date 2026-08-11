Foreign man accused of harassing women in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Police in Hà Nội’s Định Công Ward are working with a foreign man’s embassy and his family after multiple social media posts accused him of stopping women riding motorbikes alone and behaving aggressively.

Several posts recently circulated online alleging that the man approached women in the area, blocked their motorbikes and handed them a piece of paper containing a Zalo QR code along with what was described as inappropriate content.

According to accounts shared online, the man allegedly became agitated and shouted threats when women refused to engage with him, causing them to fear for their safety.

In one reported incident, a passer-by reportedly intervened after the man stopped a woman. The man was then alleged to have taken out a stick he was carrying and challenged the person who confronted him.

Another woman posted online on August 9, saying that the man had physically assaulted her when she resisted. She said she suffered a scratch to her shoulder and lost an earbud during the incident.

The reports have not been independently verified.

A representative of the Định Công Ward Police in charge of foreigner management confirmed on August 10 that the man is a foreign national and said he has a medical condition that has previously affected his behaviour.

The representative said the man is married to a Vietnamese woman, owns a house and lives in Định Công Ward.

Due to his unusual psychological symptoms, local authorities previously worked with the embassy of his home country to arrange repatriation for treatment.

After receiving treatment in his home country for about a year, he returned to Việt Nam to live with his wife. However, police said he has continued to display unusual behaviour since his return.

“Local authorities are coordinating with the embassy to develop an appropriate course of action,” the police representative said.

According to police, the man has displayed unusual behaviour not only in public but also at home, and he and his wife have frequently argued.

Police officers have been called to intervene and stabilise the situation whenever he displays unusual behaviour in public.

The representative added that, as of now, authorities had not recorded conduct that constituted an assault or an infringement upon another person’s dignity.

Authorities have therefore mainly focused on education, reminders and warnings while coordinating with relevant agencies to determine an appropriate response. — VNS