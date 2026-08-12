Annual Vietnam Cultural Development Journalism Awards add VNĐ100 million Special Prize

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 National Journalism Awards for the Development of Vietnamese Culture have added a VNĐ100 million (US$3,800) Special Prize, while stipulating that works created entirely by AI and press photographs manipulated using AI will not be eligible.

The fourth edition of the award programme was officially launched in Hà Nội on August 12 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The ministry’s newspaper serves as the awards organiser.

They aim to recognise and honour the contributions of journalists and media organisations to the development of Vietnamese culture, while highlighting achievements in culture, information, family, sports and tourism.

Through the awards, the organising committee said it hopes the press will continue to play a role in identifying and promoting new ideas, effective approaches and outstanding examples in journalism as well as reflecting issues of public concern in the fields of culture, sports and tourism.

One of the most notable changes this year is the restructuring of the prize system, with fewer awards but greater value and recognition. For the first time, the organising committee has introduced a special prize for the best work selected from five categories: print newspaper, online newspaper, radio, television and press photography. The winner or winning team will receive VNĐ100 million and a travel package.

In each category, there will be one first prize worth VNĐ50 million and a travel package; two second prizes, each worth VNĐ25 million; three third prizes, each worth VNĐ15 million; and five consolation prizes, each worth VNĐ10 million.

The organising committee will also present three collective prizes, each worth VNĐ20 million, to the three press agencies with the largest number of entries and the top results.

In addition, this year's awards introduce the Vietnamese Inspiration Prize, honouring press agencies, social media channels or individuals whose artistic or media products create a strong community impact, contribute to promoting Vietnamese cultural values, inspire positive living and foster national pride, solidarity, compassion and creativity.

As AI has an increasingly significant impact on journalism, the regulations for this year's awards include specific provisions on its use. Entries must ensure authenticity, accuracy and objectivity, and must reflect real people, real events and real situations.

The organising committee will not consider works created entirely by AI. Where AI is used to a significant extent, the content must be appropriately labelled or accompanied by a disclosure.

For press photographs in particular, the regulations prohibit AI-generated images, images manipulated using AI or images technically altered in a way that changes the content or nature of the event depicted. Entries must also be free of disputes and copyright violations.

Entries should focus on issues related to building culture, information, families, sports and tourism; the development of the Vietnamese people; the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage; cultural industries; digital transformation; reading culture; the cultural environment in cyberspace; sports and tourism development; and Vietnamese families in the modern era.

The organising committee also encourages works that identify difficulties and shortcomings in mechanisms, policies and management in relevant fields and propose solutions to reform and improve their effectiveness.

Eligible works must have been first published or broadcast between August 1, 2025 and August 31, 2026. Each entry or series may comprise no more than five installments. Works that have previously won awards at local, ministry or sector-level competitions remain eligible, but entrants must declare information about those awards. Works that have won the National Press Awards are not eligible.

Entries may be submitted directly or by post to Văn Hoá Newspaper, 141 Nguyễn Thái Học Street, Ô Chợ Dừa Ward, Hà Nội, by September 5, based on the postmark.

The awards ceremony is expected to take place in Hà Nội around Vietnamese Culture Day on November 24. VNS