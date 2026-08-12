Tax authorities conduct over 35,600 inspections to prevent tax revenue loss

HÀ NỘI — The tax sector conducted 35,612 inspections to prevent tax revenue loss in the first seven months of this year, up 22 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to the General Department of Taxation.

The additional value of tax recommended to increase following the inspections was VNĐ43.8 trillion (nearly US$1.7 billion), up 36.1 per cent on-year.

According to the department, the inspections focused on sectors and enterprises which showed signs of irregularities and possessed significant potential for tax collection.

Regarding administrative reform, the tax sector cut or simplified 96 administrative procedures and two business conditions as of June 30 this year, thus reducing compliance costs by approximately VNĐ4.4 billion and cutting processing time by 481 days.

During this period, the sector received over 4.1 million applications, of which approximately 99.67 per cent were processed ahead of or on schedule.

In terms of digital transformation, this year 99.4 per cent of enterprises used electronic tax filing services, while 98.9 per cent have completed registration for electronic tax payment services with banks.

As of July 20, the eTax Mobile app recorded over 16 million users with nearly 25 million transactions worth over VNĐ45 trillion via commercial banks, a 2.4-fold increase in both transaction volume and value compared to the same period in 2025.

The implementation of e-invoices also continued to accelerate. Over the seven-month period, the system processed approximately seven billion e-invoices, bringing the cumulative total processed since inception to 28 billion.

The number of business establishments using e-invoices generated from cash registers reached 527,604, a 40 per cent increase compared to the end of 2025. — BIZHUB/VNS