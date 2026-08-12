Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnam Railway begins operations under group model

August 12, 2026 - 13:22
According to the registration certificate issued by the Hà Nội Department of Finance on August 11, the new company is named Vietnam National Railway Group (VNR).

 

Vietnam Railways train running across the Đuống Bridge in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Railways Corporation has officially been transformed into Vietnam National Railway Group, as the State-owned railway operator moves towards a diversified economic group model aimed at modernising the sector and promoting a modern and sustainable national transport system.

According to the registration certificate issued by Hà Nội Department of Finance on August 11, the new company is named Vietnam National Railway Group (VNR).

The parent company is a single-member limited liability company wholly owned by the State, according to its newly issued enterprise registration certificate.

The group will inherit all rights, obligations and responsibilities of Vietnam Railways Corporation, including those arising from contracts, agreements and other arrangements signed with relevant parties, in accordance with applicable laws.

Under the new model, VNR will operate as a diversified economic group, with rail transport, railway construction and maintenance, railway industry and railway services identified as its core business areas.

The restructuring comes as the Government seeks to strengthen the railway sector's capacity to support national transport and logistics development.

On August 6, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng issued Decision 1504/QĐ-TTg assigning tasks and key targets for VNR’s development strategy for the 2026-30 period.

The decision calls for the establishment of Vietnam National Railway Group as a diversified economic group, with a focus on modern, safe and efficient rail transport.

By 2030, VNR is expected to fully apply OECD corporate governance principles on a digital platform, with the aim of improving transparency, efficiency and modern management practices.

The company is also tasked with accelerating the application of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation across management, operations and business.

By 2035, VNR is expected to become a major domestic railway economic group capable of operating and maintaining new railway lines and a modern national railway network.

It is also expected to play a central role in multimodal logistics and international rail transport, while contributing to the development of a modern and sustainable national transport system. — BIZHUB/VNS

Vietnam Railway Corporation revenue profit

see also

More on this story

Economy

HCM City promotes investment into IFC

Organisers introduced information about the investment environment, mechanisms, policies, and development direction of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City (VIFC-HCMC) to domestic and foreign investors at an investment promotion conference in HCM City on Tuesday.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom