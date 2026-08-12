Manulife Asia Care Survey 2026: Vietnamese prioritise financial independence, seek to avoid becoming a burden in later life

HCM CITY — Increasing longevity is not only extending life but also raising new challenges around dependency in later years. Findings from the Manulife Asia Care Survey 2026, based on responses from 1,000 Vietnamese adults, point to a notable shift: maintaining independence and self-sufficiency in later life is becoming a top priority.

Independence as the new legacy

Longer life expectancy is associated with a more prolonged period of dependency – a reality that is reshaping how Vietnamese view ageing. According to the survey, Vietnamese expect to spend around 10 years needing care from others and 13 years relying on financial support in later life. Among those aged 60 and above, this extends to 15 years of financial dependence and around 9 years of care dependence.

The cost of living during this stage is also a key concern. Respondents estimate that they will need approximately VNĐ11.8 million per month to cover their living and care needs in later life, adding further pressure on both individuals and families.

Against this backdrop, more Vietnamese are placing greater importance on self-sufficiency and seeking to avoid reliance on others or becoming a burden on their families. The survey shows that 89 per cent of respondents view their independence and financial self-sufficiency as a “legacy” they want to leave behind, and 57 per cent say they do not want to become a burden on their loved ones.

This shift is also reshaping how financial resources are allocated. Rather than prioritising wealth transfer to their children, respondents plan to direct a significant portion of their financial resources toward their own needs in later life. On average, around two-thirds of financial assets are allocated to maintaining personal independence, helping to reduce pressure on their families.

This change is further reflected in financial preparedness. 81 per cent of respondents plan to rely primarily on personal savings, while only 21 per cent expect financial support from their children, indicating a move away from traditional dependency models. Notably, 86 per cent believe that maintaining physical independence and financial freedom is more important than the inheritance they leave behind.

Vietnamese are moving from awareness to action in preparing for later life

To achieve a more independent and self-reliant retirement, Vietnamese are focusing on two key pillars: financial and health capital.

From a financial perspective, proactive preparation is becoming increasingly evident. To strengthen long-term financial stability, many are diversifying their financial strategies through savings, insurance and other financial products. Specifically, 51 per cent are increasing their savings, 45 per cent have purchased health and related insurance products, and 26 per cent are investing in mutual funds.

In terms of investment, while the motivations are clear – with 53 per cent expressing a desire for financial independence and self-sufficiency in retirement, 48 per cent highlighting the need for a steady and sustainable income to cover living expenses, and 46 per cent valuing flexibility and liquidity in investments – only around one in four respondents are shifting towards income-generating investments.

This gap suggests that while the intent is strong, adoption remains limited, particularly when it comes to building a sustainable income stream for later life.

In addition, 69 per cent say they would like to continue working beyond the age of 65, reflecting a more active and self-directed approach to retirement. This indicates a desire to maintain an active lifestyle and remain engaged in economic activities in later years.

On the health front, while awareness of preventive care is high, there remains a gap between awareness and action. 91 per cent believe that early screening can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and the same proportion say that regular health check-ups help maintain independence for longer.

However, actual behaviour has yet to fully align with this awareness, with only around 40 per cent exercising regularly and 31 per cent participating in preventive care and early screening. This gap highlights the need to translate awareness into action to sustain long-term quality of life.

Beyond financial and health preparation, open conversations within families about retirement planning remain an important but under-addressed factor. The survey shows that 81 per cent of Vietnamese believe that having open and early conversations about retirement needs can improve quality of life in later years.

However, many have yet to initiate these discussions due to discomfort or hesitation around sensitive topics such as ageing, illness or financial responsibilities. In this context, having the support of experienced financial and insurance advisors can help individuals feel more confident in initiating these necessary conversations, while also enabling them to take a more proactive approach to planning for the future.

Tina Nguyễn, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Vietnam, said: “The survey findings show that Vietnamese are rethinking ageing – no longer as a period of dependency, but as a stage that requires proactive preparation.

"Independence, both financial and physical, is increasingly seen as a meaningful form of legacy. This highlights a growing need for solutions that help individuals take greater control of their future and reduce the burden on their families”.

The insights uncovered in this year’s Asia Care Survey align with the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community investment platform that will help people thrive at every age.

Learn more about Manulife’s Longevity research and insights at: Manulife.com/longevity. — VNS