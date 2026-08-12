VCCI launches 2026 programme honouring outstanding Vietnamese entrepreneurs

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on Tuesday launched its 2026 programme to honour outstanding Vietnamese entrepreneurs with the 'Outstanding Vietnamese Entrepreneur – Thánh Gióng Cup'.

The programme is part of a series of activities VCCI plans to organise ahead of Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day on October 13.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, VCCI Vice Chairman Hoàng Quang Phòng said the prize has been awarded by VCCI since 2005 to recognise entrepreneurs with outstanding achievements in production and business, innovation, corporate social responsibility and corporate culture, as well as those who comply with the law and make positive contributions to national socio-economic development.

This year’s programme will introduce several new elements, with VCCI aiming to select around 100 outstanding entrepreneurs from across the country.

It will also consider entrepreneurs with notable achievements in areas including innovation, digital transformation, international integration and sustainable development.

Phòng stressed that the selection process would be conducted through multiple stages to ensure objectivity and fairness and identify candidates who truly meet the criteria.

“We hope each honouree will represent not only individual excellence but also the spirit of Vietnamese entrepreneurship in the new era: integrity, creativity, resilience, integration and sustainable development,” he said.

Phòng called on agencies, organisations and localities making nominations to look beyond business size and financial performance, and give greater weight to the sustainable value entrepreneurs create for employees, communities, the environment and the country.

The programme is also intended to highlight Vietnamese entrepreneurs who demonstrate patriotism, resilience, responsibility and creativity, and who have the courage to innovate and take action for national development, he said.

VCCI will work closely with the selection council, relevant authorities and organisations to ensure the programme is conducted transparently, objectively and in accordance with regulations, Phòng said.

The chamber aims to maintain the prestige and value of the 'Outstanding Vietnamese Entrepreneur – Thánh Gióng Cup' title among the business community and wider society.

The programme is expected to help inspire entrepreneurship and innovation, promote the development of the private sector and contribute to building a strong Vietnamese business community capable of competing in the country’s new era of development, he said.

The ceremony to announce the winners is expected to take place around Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day on October 13. — BIZHUB/VNS