Former national coach Phan Thanh Hùng passed away at 66

ĐÀ NẴNG — Phan Thanh Hùng, former coach of the national team and SHB Đà Nẵng club, has passed away after a long illness at the age of 66.

Việt Nam Football Federation and SHB Đà Nẵng officially announced his passing, stressing that Hùng had made great contributions to the country’s football development for decades.

Hùng retired from football as technical director of SHB Đà Nẵng in early 2026 after suffering a serious ailment.

The coach had a long, successful career in football, starting as a striker with Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng (SHB Đà Nẵng) before moving into coaching.

He was also instrumental in setting up training courses for young footballers in the city.

He won the national championship with Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng in 1992 and represented the national team competing in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 1991-93.

Hùng also helped Hà Nội T&T win the National premier football Championship, V-League in 2010-13 and the National Super Cup title in 2010.

He also led Quảng Ninh Coal to victories in the National Cup and Super Cup in 2016, before coaching for Bình Dương in 2021.

Earlier, the ‘king of the air’ coached Under-21 SHB Đà Nẵng to the win title at the National U-21 football tournament in 2008-09.

The Đà Nẵng-born footballer acted as a coach’s assistant with the national team at the AFF-Suzuki Cup 2008, and the U-23 team at the SEA Games 2009. He took the driving seat for the national team in the AFF Cup 2012.

Hùng, a member of the National Coach Council at the Việt Nam Football Federation, was presented the Medal of Việt Nam football development course by VFF. — VNS