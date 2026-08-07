People's Public Security Club looking for medals at Asia Tour pickleball tournament

Pickleball

HCM CITY — Pickleball players from the People's Public Security Club will be aiming for a strong showing at the 2026 PPA Asia 500 MB HCM City Open, which gets under way today at the New Sports Club in City Park, The Global City urban area, Bình Trung Ward.

The club has fielded some of the nation's top players, all with impressive international records, as it targets medals while seeking to further raise the profile of Vietnamese pickleball on the regional and international stage.

Among the standout competitors is Trương Vinh Hiển, Việt Nam's No. 1 men's singles player, who will take part in both the singles and doubles events.

In the men's doubles, he will partner veteran tennis player Đỗ Minh Quân. The pair claimed the 2026 PPA Asia 500 Leapmotor Singapore Open title last month, making them among the favourites to lift another trophy.

Hiển will also team up with his girlfriend, Sophia Huỳnh, in the mixed doubles as they chase their first title together after failing to medal with early eliminations at both the 2026 PPA Asia 1000 MB Hanoi Cup and the PPA Tour Kuala Lumpur Open.

The tournament will also mark the debut of Huỳnh Phương Đài Trang in the People's Public Security Club jersey.

Trang is one of Việt Nam's top-ranked female players on the international stage.

She held the number one spot in Asia on the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating rankings in May and was listed in the top nine in the professional women's singles category (APP Pro Singles).

Trang is expected to win a medal for the club and Việt Nam in the singles category.

On August 5, she passed the qualifying round and will play Albie Huang of Chinese Taipei in the last 16.

She will also pair with Quân in the mixed doubles and Chinese player Lingwei Kong in the women's doubles.

The PPA Asia 500 MB HCM City Open is being held from August 6 to 9. A total of US$70,000 and a maximum of 500 points will be awarded to the best players in the Pro discipline. — VNS