Record 18,000 runners set for Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon

Marathon

QUẢNG NINH The 2026 Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon powered by Li-Ning will take place from November 20 to 22, with the official race day on November 22, organisers have announced.

A record 18,000 runners are expected to compete across four standard distances: 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km.

All races will start and finish at the Quảng Ninh Fair and Exhibition Palace on Trần Quốc Nghiễn Street. The course will feature full road closures in both directions to ensure safety, allowing runners to focus on performance while taking in views of Hạ Long Bay.

The race remains the only event in Việt Nam to hold the World Athletics Label, awarded by the sport’s global governing body.

Nguyễn Trí, CEO of race owner and organiser DHA Việt Nam, said the recognition reflects the event’s continued commitment to international standards.

“Being awarded the World Athletics Label once again is proof of DHA Việt Nam’s commitment to professionalism and excellence. It confirms the race’s organisational quality and international standards as recognised by the world’s leading athletics governing body. The label also confirms Việt Nam’s position on the global marathon map,” he said.

Races Paco Borao, president of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, said the event meets the criteria for a major international race, including organisational quality, a safe and fast course, and the ability to attract a large number of elite participants.

The recognition is expected to support sports tourism in Hạ Long, alongside other well-known heritage destinations such as Paris, Tokyo, Venice, Athens and Valencia.

Organisers said operations have been upgraded to meet World Athletics standards, including medical and rescue systems, race safety, doping control and overall runner experience.

The course remains a key highlight. Previously listed among the 50 most beautiful running routes by Runner’s World UK, it offers a sunrise finish over the bay, an experience praised by many participants.

This year also sees the introduction of the Green Dragon Cup, a category for corporate teams.

The 2026 edition is supported by international sports brand Li-Ning as the Diamond Sponsor and exclusive apparel partner.

“We are pleased to support the 2026 Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon as the Diamond Sponsor and official apparel partner, contributing to the growth of the running movement and promoting Việt Nam to international participants,” said Lê Duy Linh, CEO of Hải Long International, Li-Ning’s distributor in Việt Nam.

“We aim to accompany runners in pushing their limits. Each finish line is not only the end of a race, but also the start of new goals,” he said. — VNS