Vietnam Airlines, Saigontourist Group enter partnership to attract more international visitors

HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist Group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period to develop integrated aviation tourism products, expand market promotion and attract more international visitors to Việt Nam.

The agreement marks a new phase in cooperation between two of the country's leading aviation and tourism companies, as the Government steps up efforts to make tourism a key economic sector through green growth.

Under Việt Nam's tourism development strategy, the country aims to welcome 35 million international arrivals and 160 million domestic travellers by 2030, while increasing tourism's direct contribution to GDP to 13–14 per cent.

Against increasingly intense competition among regional destinations for international visitors, the two companies said closer cooperation between the aviation and tourism sectors would help expand markets, enhance Việt Nam's competitiveness as a destination and support sustainable tourism growth.

Under the agreement, Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist Group will jointly promote their brands and Việt Nam's tourism offerings in both domestic and overseas markets. They will also develop integrated air travel and tourism packages, introduce destination-specific products and roll out promotional programmes for customers.

The two sides will further strengthen cooperation with domestic and international partners to diversify source markets, improve service quality and gradually build a more competitive aviation tourism ecosystem.

The new agreement builds on the partnership established during the 2020–2025 period, when the two companies jointly promoted Việt Nam's tourism in key overseas markets, supported the launch of new international air routes, participated in major international travel fairs, organised large cultural and tourism events and developed combined aviation and travel packages.

Đặng Ngọc Hòa, chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, said expanding the partnership would not only improve the operational efficiency of both companies, but also help create a more integrated tourism value chain, strengthen Việt Nam's appeal as a destination and attract more international visitors.

He added that Vietnam Airlines would continue expanding its route network, developing aviation-linked tourism products and stepping up promotional activities in key international markets, contributing to the sustainable development of Việt Nam's tourism industry and the broader economy. — VNS