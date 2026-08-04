Classical guitarist releases third album in Việt Nam ahead of global release

HÀ NỘI — Classical guitarist An Trần has released his third album, Ilumina: New Works for Guitar, inviting listeners to discover the wide range of expression possible through contemporary classical guitar.

The album consists of 13 tracks composed for the artist by friends and industry peers, including 10 world premiere recordings. Its title, Ilumina, means 'to shine a light', reflecting the album's aim of illuminating new music, new voices and the shared language that connects people across cultures.

Its opening pieces take listeners into a personal space, shaped by family, memory and childhood. They move between motion and stillness, energy and tenderness, capturing both the simplicity and complexity of lived experience.

As the album unfolds, the music begins to play, dance and take risks. There is imagination and unpredictability, lyricism and drive, moments of reflection alongside bursts of rhythmic energy. Personal memories and places emerge, sometimes clearly, sometimes only as fleeting impressions.

The final arc turns toward larger emotional landscapes. Traditional Vietnamese melodies reappear through rhythm, counterpoint and transformation, expanding from intimate lullabies into expansive musical statements. These works carry echoes of childhood, struggle and hope, woven into a contemporary voice for the classical guitar.

The album ends quietly, leaving space rather than resolution. After everything that has been said, it simply sits with the listener, allowing their own thoughts and memories to surface.

According to Ben Giesen of ClevelandClassical.com, An's musicality represents so much more than just technical mastery.

“Ilumina is an excellent listen for anyone interested in music spawned from authentic, lived emotion," he wrote.

The release also comes at the start of An Tran’s International Guitar Workshop in Hà Nội, ahead of the album’s worldwide release on August 28.

Running from July 31 to August 9 this year, the annual event brings internationally acclaimed artists and educators to up-and-coming guitarists for 10 days of intensive learning, artistic exchange and inspiring performances.

During the workshop, participants from Việt Nam, Canada, the US, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China) and Thailand will refine their technique, deepen their musical interpretation, strengthen ensemble collaboration and develop greater confidence on stage through masterclasses, technique sessions, workshops and ensemble rehearsals.

Beyond the educational programme, audiences are invited to experience seven concert evenings throughout the event, including three Faculty Concerts, three Participants’ Concerts and the Gala Finale Concert, celebrating the artistry and achievements of both faculty and participants.

Vietnamese classical guitarist Dr An Trần is an internationally acclaimed performer, educator and recording artist. A faculty member at Roosevelt University, the University of Illinois Chicago and Northern Illinois University in the US, he has established a distinguished career both on stage and in academia.

A laureate of more than 13 international guitar competitions, Trần was named one of Acoustic Guitar magazine's '10 Rising Stars of the Classical Guitar'. — VNS