Italian artists bring 'La Traviata' to life in Hà Nội

By Kate Robinson

Additional report by Nguyễn Khánh Chi

The curtains rose on a tableau: a visual feast of partygoers in black and white, champagne flutes in hand, frozen mid-festivities around a long table. Yet every eye was instantly drawn to just one person lying in a glittering heap on the floor.

This was Violetta, the heroine in Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, one of the world’s most beloved operas.

On July 31, Italy’s Teatro Lirico Giuseppe Verdi di Trieste brought the production to Hồ Gươm Opera House for their second performance of its two-night run in Hà Nội.

Violetta was brought to life – and death – brilliantly by renowned Italian soprano Maria Grazia Schiavo. She was captivating from the very start, growing only more so as the story took her through the emotional extremes of joy, love, sorrow and, finally, despair.

The success of the show did not rest solely on Schiavo’s capable shoulders, however. Albanian tenor Klodjan Kaçani was beautifully expressive as Alfredo, Violetta’s misguided lover, and Italian baritone Federico Longhi gave a powerful performance as Alfredo’s father Giorgio.

A stark set design made use of a black and white theme to throw splashes of colour and light into sharp relief, playing with shadows behind sheets and leaves strewn on the polished floor, while also allowing the audience to focus intently on the superb acting and music.

The costumes were equally striking, from glittering corsets and sweeping skirts to tuxedos and tweed suits, and even cabaret-style feathers and risqué dance outfits reminiscent of early 20th century Montmartre.

During the second intermission, audience members raved about the performance.

“It’s amazing,” said Nguyễn Hương, an office worker in Hà Nội. “It’s the second time I’ve seen an opera, but it's my first time for this one.”

She said opportunities to watch a full opera with a live orchestra are rare and that the performance offered a glimpse into European culture and life in Verdi's era.

“The music is amazing,” she added.

Tony, a businessman in the city who declined to give his surname, said he had previously seen a shorter Vietnamese production, but this was his first time watching an Italian cast perform.

“It is a very different feeling," he said. “Very wonderful. Very impressive!”

Israeli Ambassador to Việt Nam Yaron Mayer said his favourite part came in the first act, when the cast performed the world famous brindisi, Libiamo ne' lieti calici (‘Let's drink from the joyful cups’).

“I’m enjoying everything,” he added. “It’s a nice performance, and a good audience and atmosphere.”

Trần Thùy, a regular concertgoer and opera enthusiast, said the production brought the authenticity of Italian opera to Hà Nội, combining remarkable artistry and emotional depth.

"The singing was technically superb yet deeply moving," she said. "I was close to tears during Germont's aria, breathless during Violetta's Sempre Libera, and deeply moved by Alfredo's declaration of love. The choir was blending together at a flawless level.”

How it all began

Teatro Verdi brought its entire supporting cast and chorus, along with its full orchestra under the baton of the talented young conductor Vanessa Benelli Mosell, and even the technical crew, from Trieste to Hà Nội. Planning began only two months ago.

The idea originated with Major General, People's Artist Nguyễn Công Bẩy, Director of Hồ Gươm Opera, who wanted to give Vietnamese audiences a special cultural gift as the venue celebrated its third anniversary.

"We looked at our international partners and ultimately chose the Italians," he said. "Italy is the birthplace of opera, and Teatro Lirico Giuseppe Verdi has a 225-year tradition of staging operas in Trieste. Its artists are among the finest in Europe."

They chose La Traviata because it is one of the world's best-known and most frequently performed operas.

"Some Vietnamese audiences may have seen La Traviata performed before by local productions," Bảy said. "But this production is entirely different. We brought the original staging from Italy – from the director's artistic vision and stage direction to the musical interpretation, sets, costumes and technical execution. Audiences experienced it almost exactly as it is performed in Trieste."

Transporting an opera of this scale halfway across the world was a logistical challenge.

“Moving all the scenery, the costumes and a crew of around 150 people from Italy to Việt Nam has been a real venture,” said Teatro Verdi artistic director Valerio Vicari. “But everything went smoothly, and I think the final result has been good.”

He added: “What the Vietnamese audience watched was very similar to what audiences see in Trieste. We are proud and satisfied that we were able to bring the entire production here.”

The Italian artists discover Hà Nội

The visit marked the company's first trip to Hà Nội. Despite a packed rehearsal schedule, members still found time to explore the French quarter and the Temple of Literature.

Vicari described the capital as “absolutely amazing.”

“It’s a terrific city with a very interesting history,” he said. “We enjoyed it very very much.”

He said he had long been a fan of Vietnamese cuisine, after first trying it in Switzerland.

“In Europe, it’s quite amazing, there are a lot of people who are fond of Vietnamese food,” he said, adding that he was happy to taste the real thing here.

The lead actors agreed. “I love phở bò,” said Kaçani with a smile, going on to note that there are many other dishes to try. “It’s amazing.”

“It’s a beautiful city, and we spent very beautiful days here,” said Schiavo of the whole experience.

Mosell also praised the Hồ Gươm Opera House.

“Everybody adjusted very quickly,” she said. “And the audience is very warm, and everybody is very polite. So we enjoyed it very much.”

For Vicari, the highlight was discovering Việt Nam itself.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to visit this country, and we really, really look forward to coming back here,” he said.

“The hospitality of the people is moving,” he added. “There is a lot of culture, a lot of tradition and a lot of interest in western music. There’s a lot of love for Italy. We felt it’s a privilege to be here." VNS