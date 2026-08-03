Culture takes centre stage in Cao Bằng's National Day celebrations

CAO BẰNG — Cao Bằng Province is preparing a vibrant programme of cultural, sporting and tourism activities to celebrate the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day on September 2, with festivities scheduled starting on August 28.

Authorities in Thục Phán Ward have unveiled plans for the celebrations, including a special artistic performance that will be the highlight of the six-day programme.

The programme is expected to promote the province's cultural identity, scenic landscapes and tourism potential while offering visitors a wide range of immersive experiences.

At Kim Đồng Walking Street and the Bằng Giang Riverside Walking Street, visitors will be able to enjoy community art performances, ethnic cultural exchanges and traditional folk arts.

The festivities will also feature ethnic sports competitions and folk games, including tug of war, tung còn (cloth-ball throwing) and traditional chicken cage weaving.

Exhibitions showcasing One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods, regional specialties, traditional cuisine, handicrafts and locally made cultural products will also be held throughout the celebration.

Showcasing culture and tourism

Localities across the province will organise tourism promotion activities, introduce new travel routes and strengthen links with businesses to stimulate commerce, expand the nighttime economy and attract more visitors.

The centrepiece of the celebrations will be the Cao Bằng Concert – Non Nước Ngàn Năm (Cao Bằng Concert – A Millennium of Majestic Landscapes), which will take place at 8pm on September 1 at Pác Bó Square, followed by a high-altitude fireworks display.

During the planning meeting, participants stressed the importance of expanding publicity through news outlets, social media and digital platforms. Promotional trailers, short videos and infographics will be produced before, during and after the event to reach a wider audience.

Officials also called for improvements to tourism services, including accommodation, restaurants and visitor facilities. Proposals included recreating a traditional highland market, expanding hands-on cultural experiences and encouraging residents and participating organisations to wear ethnic costumes throughout the celebrations to create a distinctive festive atmosphere.

Vice Chairman of the Thục Phán Ward People's Committee Nguyễn Tuấn Thành described the National Day celebrations and the special concert as significant events that would help strengthen Cao Bằng's image as a cultural and tourism destination.

He urged relevant agencies, media organisations, digital content creators and key opinion leaders to coordinate communication efforts across traditional and digital platforms, while ensuring all preparations are completed in time for the celebrations.

Beyond marking an important national occasion, the programme reflects Cao Bằng's broader ambition to turn cultural heritage into a driver of sustainable tourism and local economic growth, in line with the country's efforts to strengthen cultural industries and enhance Việt Nam's profile through distinctive regional traditions. — VNS