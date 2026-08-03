Five-day festival for guitar fans in HCM City

HCM CITY — Guitar enthusiasts are set for five days of music as the Saigon International Guitar Festival 2026 (SIGF 2026) returns from August 5 to 9 at the Grand Concert Hall of the HCM City Conservatory of Music, bringing together performers from across Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Now in its 10th edition since its debut in 2014, the festival has become one of Việt Nam's leading international classical guitar events. This year's programme also marks two important milestones – the 70th anniversary of the HCM City Conservatory of Music (1956–2026) and the 70th anniversary of its classical guitar department.

More than a concert series, the festival reflects the city's growing ambition to become a regional cultural hub where artistic excellence, international collaboration and creative exchange thrive side by side.

As Việt Nam places greater emphasis on developing culture as a strategic resource for sustainable development, festivals such as SIGF demonstrate how high-quality artistic events can enrich cultural life, nurture creative talent and strengthen the country's presence on the international cultural map.

Through events such as the SIGF, Việt Nam continues to strengthen its cultural connections with the world while creating new opportunities for artists, audiences and young musicians alike.

Artists from Argentina, Poland, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand will perform alongside some of Việt Nam's finest guitarists, presenting a diverse musical landscape shaped by different traditions, styles and cultural influences.

The festival features six themed concerts, each offering its own artistic identity and musical journey.

The opening night, Heart, Soul And Passion, begins on August 5, celebrating generations of classical guitar performers from the HCM City Conservatory of Music. Joining them are the renowned Saigon Guitar Quartet and The Winners Duo, whose performances will showcase the enduring vitality and passion of Việt Nam's classical guitar scene.

On August 6, audiences will travel through more than five centuries of musical history in Renaissance To Modern. Works by Luis de Narváez, Francisco Tárrega, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco and Leo Brouwer will be performed alongside music inspired by Thai traditions, creating a dialogue between Western classical heritage and Asian musical identity. Artists from Thailand, the Czech Republic and Việt Nam will share the stage.

The third concert, Roses Of SIGF: Asia And Europe, takes place on August 7 and explores the distinctive voices of two continents. Elegant European classical traditions meet the dynamic energy of contemporary Asia through performances by artists from Việt Nam, South Korea and Poland.

Another highlight comes on August 8 with Guitar & Woodwind Chamber, an evening devoted to chamber music. The first half pairs the warm, lyrical sound of the guitar with the oboe, while the second transports audiences to Argentina through the expressive partnership of flute and guitar in a programme inspired by the rhythms and colours of tango.

The final day on August 9 features two special concerts.

The Winners, a free-admission concert, honours the next generation of performers. Vietnamese guitarist Vương Quốc Anh and Indonesia's Ricky O. Hermansyah, winners of the Saigon International Guitar Competition in 2024 and 2025 respectively, will take centre stage before joining together for a finale that symbolises the growing friendship and artistic cooperation among Southeast Asia's young musicians.

Later that afternoon, Dances Of The Festival brings the event to a joyful close with music inspired by dance traditions from around the world. The programme ranges from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite to Japanese folk melodies and the unmistakable rhythms of Astor Piazzolla's tango, celebrating the universal language of music across cultures.

Alongside the concerts, the festival provides an important platform for learning and professional exchange. Students and emerging performers will have the opportunity to learn from internationally acclaimed artists, broaden their musical perspectives and gain inspiration from diverse schools of guitar performance.

Over the past decade, SIGF has evolved from a specialist gathering into one of Southeast Asia's best-established classical guitar festivals. Beyond presenting world-class performances, it has become a platform for cultural dialogue, artistic innovation and the discovery of young talent.

By bringing international musicians together with Vietnamese performers and students, the festival contributes to the growth of the country's cultural and creative industries while reinforcing the role of the arts in fostering international understanding and sustainable development.

As audiences gather once again in HCM City this August, SIGF promises not only memorable performances but also another celebration of music's power to connect cultures, generations and people across borders. — VNS