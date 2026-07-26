Sun PhuQuoc Airways opens its fourth international route, bringing Phú Quốc closer to the world

The route operates once daily each way. Flight 9G721 departs Phú Quốc at 10:35, arriving at Changi Airport at 13:20 local time; the return service, flight 9G720, departs Singapore at 14:20 local time and lands in Phú Quốc at 15:05.

On the launch day, the first passengers arriving from Singapore received warm welcome at the airport.

"I've been wanting to visit Phú Quốc for a long time. It's wonderful that Sun PhuQuoc Airways now offers a convenient and affordable option that still includes everything you'd want, 23kg checked baggage, drinks, and a meal. We're traveling with young children, so the child fare at 75 per cent of the adult price was a real bonus," one of the passengers, Ms. Lim Mei Ling, shared.

Beyond adding a new route, Sun PhuQuoc Airways wants the holiday to begin well before boarding.

Across its entire network, the airline is steadily building towards its "Resort in the Sky" vision, elevating every touchpoint to international five-star standards. From the Sun Executive Lounge and next-generation cabin interiors to the La Festa fragrance inspired by the five-star Mediterranean-style hotel of the same name within Sun Group's Phú Quốc ecosystem, wireless IFE, checked baggage, in-flight dining, and a refined service culture, every detail is designed to deliver a seamless resort experience from the ground up.

After landing, passengers arriving from Singapore receive complimentary Sun World Hon Thom cable car tickets, priority access with WOW Pass, and discounts of up to 30 per cent on accommodation, dining, spa, and entertainment across the Sun Group ecosystem.

Sun Signature members, participants in Sun Group's loyalty program earn points on every flight, redeemable for privileges across the entire ecosystem. Top-tier members also benefit from integrated global payment capabilities through NCB Bank and Visa.

The route's competitive edge is further reinforced at the point of departure. Through the partnership between Sun Group and Changi Airports International (CAI), Phú Quốc International Airport is being developed as a "destination airport" creating a seamless journey from the moment passengers step through the terminal doors.

The Singapore launch extends Sun PhuQuoc Airways' footprint across Asia's leading aviation and tourism hubs, following Taipei (China), Seoul, and Hong Kong (China). Bangkok comes next on August 8, with Malaysia, India, Japan, Russia, and Kazakhstan in the pipeline.

On the domestic front, SPA's hub-and-spoke network centered on Phú Quốc continues to take shape. On the same day, July 25, the airline launched two new domestic routes Hai Phong - Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong - Phú Quốc with further connections to Da Lat, Can Tho, and Buon Ma Thuot in development, broadening access to the Pearl Island from key economic regions across the country.

To support this pace of expansion, SPA is scaling its fleet to 32 aircraft in 2026 and introducing wide-body Airbus A330s from September 2026, the platform that will underpin medium-and long-haul route development as the airline works toward its "Rise to the World" strategy, positioning Phú Quốc as a new regional gateway for tourism and trade.