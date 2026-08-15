Việt Nam aim to beat host Malaysia in regional championship’s first semi-final match

Football

HÀ NỘI — Malaysia will have home advantage when they host Việt Nam in the first leg of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup semi-finals on August 16, but the visitors are determined to win and strengthen their bid to defend the title.

Tan Cheng Hoe's side finished second in Group B, with three wins and one defeat, meanwhile Việt Nam were impressive in topping Group A, dropping only two points while netting 13 goals as Kim Sang-sik’s side stayed on course for back to back titles.

Speaking at the press conference on August 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Kim said: "We are honoured to be in the semis. We will try our best to play well to meet our supporters' expectation and secure a slot in the final.

“It’s a semi-final so the match won’t be easy,” said Kim. “It’s also an away match so we have to try our best to perform well and the players have to get used to a new style of grass.

“The Malaysia squad are using 4-4-2 tactics and I know they have good balance. They’re a good team but we will try to analyse their weaknesses, prepare for the match and bring a positive result from tomorrow’s match.”

Although the hosts would not have several of their naturalised players in the upcoming match, other players were still good and his team must play with high alert. Football was not about individuals but team power, he said, and was confident to lengthen Việt Nam's unbeaten record against Malaysia.

The Golden Star Warriors have not lost to Malaysia in the last decade. They won five and drew one of their last six ASEAN Championship meetings.

Accompanying Kim at the conference, striker Nguyễn Xuân Son said his side prepared really well and were ready to beat Malaysia at their Kuala Lumpur Stadium.

“We respect them. We will strictly follow our tactics and give our best to win,” said Son, who has not set himself a scoring target but will focus on supporting his teammates as much as possible as a team's victory was the top priority.

“Playing against Malaysia always brings us special emotion. We come here with confidence and solidarity. I believe that Việt Nam will play well and grab the expected result," he said.

Harimau Malaya, however, will be aiming to turn the tables as they target a final appearance since losing 3-2 on aggregate to Việt Nam in the 2018 final although they are struggling to handle the team’s troubles.

Six of Tan's squad are ruled out with injury. One is a doubt and needs a fitness test ahead of kick-off. Meanwhile Wan Kuzain has been recalled by his club in the United States.

“We didn’t have good preparation throughout the week due to injuries to the players but it’s not an excuse,” said Tan. “It’s not easy as a coach to face these problems, the depth of the team is giving me some worries but as a coach I’m still positive.”

Tan, however, is taking inspiration from a more recent instance of an underdog springing a surprise result against a more fancied opponent.

“Cape Verde playing against Spain (at the FIFA World Cup) and Spain is the favourite team but they could hold them 0-0. That is the motivation,” he said.

“As a coach in football nothing is impossible when you have the right moment, the right timing. Everything can go right for you if you score a goal at the right time.

“We need to really focus on the transitions of the Việt Nam team because they are quick and fast with good combinations, strong physically, especially Nguyễn Xuân Son and Nguyễn Đình Bắc.

“They will give us some tough times but I’m sure our defenders will be ready for the situation because this is all about the challenge and belief in yourself. We have nothing to lose, we will have to prepare our very best.”

The match will be kicked off at 8pm local time and will be live broadcast on VTV channels.

The second leg will be held in Hà Nội on August 19. — VNS